Home Tv & Radio EastEnders fans ‘uncover’ plot hole with Rainie Cross' pregnancy announcement
Tv & Radio

EastEnders fans ‘uncover’ plot hole with Rainie Cross' pregnancy announcement

0

EastEnders fans were left baffled after last night’s instalment of the BBC soap, when a key storyline seemed to have been brushed under the carpet. Rainie Cross (played by Tanya Franks) and her beau Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finally tied the knot in a ceremony that didn’t exactly go to plan, but there was an added bonus – she revealed she’s pregnant with his child.

While the characters were over the moon as they embarked on the next chapter of their lives together as husband and wife and soon-to-be parents, some viewers pointed out that she couldn’t possibly be pregnant due to the fact Rainie was revealed to be infertile in previous episodes.

During the show, viewers aired their views on Twitter, to see if likeminded fans were just as confused.

“As much as I love Stuart and Rainie, I’m annoyed they forgot she’s infertile. #eastenders,” one complained.

Another added: “Rainie’s pregnant seriously? Isn’t she infertile?”

READ MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean’s new role revealed?

“Rainie’s pregnant?! That’s such great news! (although I thought she was infertile?),” questioned a third.

Others took to Reddit to have a more in-depth debate about how producers could have forgotten this huge plot.

“I thought she was supposed to be infertile, hence her obsession with baby Abi?” one fan said, referring to her fraudulent wedding to Max Branning (Jake Wood) to ensure they gained custody of his granddaughter.

- Advertisement -

They also noted that infertility combined with her previous addition to drugs makes the situation seem “ridiculous”.

Either way, it looks like this is happening, although some believe it won’t end well for the couple as they are always destined for trouble – take their wedding for example, if getting locked in a hearse and having to say their nuptials through the window wasn’t a sign, we don’t know what is!

Elsewhere, some viewers also vented their frustrations about Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway’s (Tony Clay) on-going storyline and called for producers to give more airtime to other characters instead.

With many sharing the same sentiment that the drama in their relationship is very “repetitive”, some have suggested to “give them a break”.

“It feels like they have been in every episode since the show returned (and before that as well),” one said.

Source:Daily Express :: TV and Radio Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKathie Lee Gifford Says Regis Philbin Was 'Depressed' Months Before His Death 'Because of the COVID'
Next articleBrian May PRAISES fans as Queen and Adam Lambert album makes HUGE achievement on launch

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

James Martin scolds Saturday Morning guest after cheeky request ‘Pack it in!’

Newslanes - 0
“That roman lettuce, that coriander,” Francesco listed. “Where’s the coriander from?” “Vietnamese coriander,” James confirmed before warning Francesco to keep his hands to himself.  “This is...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Where are the Heartbeat cast today – from tragic deaths to risqué strip scenes

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Heartbeat gripped the nation on Sunday evenings, showcasing the highs and lows of a chaotic North Yorkshire village for 18 years on...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield's ex describes their passionate romance with 'love letters'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Phillip Schofield 's ex-girlfriend has opened up about their relationship, which played out years before he met his wife. Marika Tautz dated the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Naga Munchetty cuts off James Cleverly as Brexiteer MP blasts 'You're wrong!'

Newslanes - 0
Naga Munchetty welcomed James Cleverly onto the show this morning as the presenter grilled the Foreign Office Minister on the Government’s Brexit negotiations. However,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Lucifer Season 5: 6 Things That Need To Happen In Part 2

Newslanes - 0
Ella Needs To Finds Out That Lucifer Is The Devil Over the course of the show, nearly everyone in Lucifer’s inner circle has learned that...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Coronation Street's Michael paternity twist predicted after pregnancy bombshell

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Wetherill) Coronation Street fans think Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) could be set for yet another paternity twist after on-off girlfriend Grace Vickers (Kate...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Most compelling ever' video of ghost-like creature explodes on Reddit

Weird Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Seamus Duff, Simon Green) Fans of the supernatural have been left chilled by supposed video evidence of an apparition haunting a young man on...
Read more

Michael Moore says 'serial liar' Trump made up Covid-19 to win election

World Newslanes - 0
Film-maker Michael Moore has accused Donald Trump of lying about his Covid diagnosis – claiming it is a plot to win the US election. He...
Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta and More Community Updates

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Screenshot by mpvalmiki This week has been a busy week for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team. We released our first world update (Japan) which also...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: