EastEnders fans ‘uncover’ plot hole with Rainie Cross' pregnancy announcement

EastEnders fans were left baffled after last night’s instalment of the BBC soap, when a key storyline seemed to have been brushed under the carpet. Rainie Cross (played by Tanya Franks) and her beau Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finally tied the knot in a ceremony that didn’t exactly go to plan, but there was an added bonus – she revealed she’s pregnant with his child.

While the characters were over the moon as they embarked on the next chapter of their lives together as husband and wife and soon-to-be parents, some viewers pointed out that she couldn’t possibly be pregnant due to the fact Rainie was revealed to be infertile in previous episodes.

During the show, viewers aired their views on Twitter, to see if likeminded fans were just as confused.

“As much as I love Stuart and Rainie, I’m annoyed they forgot she’s infertile. #eastenders,” one complained.

Another added: “Rainie’s pregnant seriously? Isn’t she infertile?”

