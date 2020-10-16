Home Tv & Radio EastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White quits soap as Tina Carter after seven years
Tv & Radio

EastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White quits soap as Tina Carter after seven years

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon)

EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she is leaving the soap, seven years after she was first cast as Tina Carter.

The 45-year-old soap star explained she was excited for “new adventures” having made the decision to leave, bidding farewell to her role on the soap.

Breaking the news on Instagram, she said: “Finally the time has come to say goodbye to my EastEnders family. I am leaving EE at the end of the year!

“After 7 awesome years it’s time for me to move on and get excited about other projects! I have had the most amazing time on EE and will miss the cast and crew so much.

“But I am also completely excited about the new adventures that await me.”

EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she is leaving the soap

Reaching out to her onscreen family, she continued: “It’s been an amazing ride. Being part of the 30th anniversary, the live eps, the Carter family, working every day with my best friends. @officialdannydyer @Kelliebrightofficial and #LindaHenry I love you more than anything in the world.

“Thank you to all the awesome and loyal fans for your support and love of Tina. I have appreciated it so much. Keep watching there is lots of drama to come!”

Her co-stars, such as Adam Woodyatt and Louisa Lytton, shared the love below the post, making it clear Luisa would be missed backstage.

Luisa has played the beloved character of Tina for the past seven years
- Advertisement -

Having joined the soap in November 2013, Tina has become a beloved fixture in Albert Square over recent years, at the heart of several moving storylines.

However, the scenes leading up to her exit plot could be her most traumatic yet, as she witnesses her younger brother Mick face up to the demons of his past.

Tina is currently caught up in an emotional storyline in Walford, after the arrival of newcomer Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) in the East End.

Luisa admitted she was excited for things to come after her exit

Recent scenes revealed Frankie is her niece, fathered by her brother Mick Carter when he was sexually abused by their care worker during their childhood.

While Tina has fond memories of their care worker, Katy Lewis, Mick is haunted by the past, as he comes to terms with the fact he was abused.

Eastenders airs on Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Paul Pogba comments on Real Madrid transfer
Next articleWhoops! Dwyane Wade Accidently Photobombs Couple's Beach Proposal

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Queen backlash: Carol McGiffin fiercely defends Monarch in face mask debate 'Just stop it'

0
“It’s not going against the rules if they were all tested,” Stacey added, before saying the Queen’s age should be in factor taken into...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Why The Good Doctor Fans Shouldn't Expect Resolutions From Last Season Early In Season 4

0
The Good Doctor stands as one of the relatively few broadcast network shows that actually managed to end the 2019-2020 TV season as intended,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

How The Voice Has Prepared For Another Production Shutdown, Just In Case

0
Audrey Morrissey and The Voice team had to work fast under the new guidelines to efficiently run Season 19 but simultaneously self-evaluated their own...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Doctor Who: John Hurt's iconic War Doctor 'recast' for new Time Lord audio series

0
Doctor Who has long been a fan-favourite, rebooted with spin-offs left right and centre, bringing with them a whole host of celebrity characters viewers...
Read more
Tv & Radio

C-SPAN Anchor Made A False Claim About Twitter Hack, And Now He’s On Leave Indefinitely

0
Now, though, Steve Scully has admitted that he lied about the hack, and actually did post the tweet to Scaramucci himself. After alerting C-SPAN...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Holly Willoughby broke down after Phil Schofield paid heartfelt tribute to her

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Brendan Mcfadden) Holly Willoughby was tearful after Phillip Schofield told how she gave him "vital support" before he came out as gay in February. Phil...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

U.K. 0
Meanwhile, Lancashire has agreed to move to tier three, the highest level of restrictions.
Read more

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more

The need to urinate more at this time of the day may signal prostate cancer

Health 0
Prostate cancer is the result of cancerous cells dividing uncontrollably in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men. It usually develops slowly,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: