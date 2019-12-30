EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor returns as Louise Mitchell's exit sealed?

Viewers know no one exits the square quietly, and after losing her fiance, Louise’s promises to be no different, but will she make it out alive?

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was found in the middle of Albert Square passed out after drinking too much and stumbling out the Queen Vic.

Her son Lee (Danny Boy Hatchard) found her and she was taken to hospital where she stole a bottle of gin from a patient, discharging herself in the process.

But it seems, in her drunken state Linda might have seen what really happened to Keanu.

Will she have been too drunk to remember? Will anyone believe her?

EastEnders continues on BBC on Monday at 8pm.