EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor shot by Linda Carter in huge plot twist? Here's how

Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer) was worried sick on Christmas Day when his wife, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) went missing and didn’t turn up until late into the night. Meanwhile, Martin Fowler (James Bye) seemed to confirm he had killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) by showing Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) a video of the murder. However, an EastEnders trailer for New Year’s Day reveals Linda found herself caught up in Phill Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) master plan.

On Boxing Day’s instalment of the BBC soap, viewers spotted a chilling clue that implicates Linda in Keanu’s murder. Linda woke up on Christmas morning in hospital after being found by her son passed out in the Square. Instead of coming home, the embarrassed landlady discharged herself and disappeared before coming home to the Queen Vic late at night. When Mick confronted his wife, she told her husband she had spent the day with a friend and had received a black eye by falling over.