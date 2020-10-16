EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating a target environment

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — On October 19, 2020 at the Hacker Halted virtual conference 2020, EC-Council will unveil an autonomous, big data, cloud based cyber engine that is set to revolutionize cyber skill learning, practice, and assessment. This new Platform will alter how cybersecurity skills are measured, built, and validated by the cybersecurity industry.

Over the years, cyber threats have continued to advance not just in numbers but also in complexity. The cyber world’s future is bound to face more cyber threats with the rapid adoption of technologies such as the cloud, IoT devices, blockchain, AI/ML, connected cars, digital healthcare, and even the BYOD culture in the COVID-19 Era work-from-home environment. Organizations require more than just training, to defend against cyber threats and reduce risk, cyber professionals must be engaged on an ongoing basis to continuously hone their tradecraft, they must be challenged by new threats in a consequence free environment to establish the muscle memory required to execute during an attack. This can only be done when traditional training is blended with a state-of-the-art cyber range platform.

Cyber Ranges have historically been exclusive to the Military and Large Enterprise businesses that could afford a quarter to half a million-dollar technical solution for cyber exercises and simulations. That is reflected in the complexity with which a customized cyber range is implemented for an organization. Cyber ranges have been incredibly expensive as many require specialized consultants to setup or manage such complex system that has made it a major deterrent in its scalability and customization.

“EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating a target environment, assigning measurable flags, and collecting meaningful analytics as you interact with the system to help you ascertain your true capabilities, areas for improvement, and your raw talent. From complex network creation, complete cloud orchestration, full packet capture, IDS, monitoring, and critical service checks, along with an intelligent flag system, CyberQ collects the key analytics on your capabilities at every level of engagement,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President & CEO of EC-Council.

Many ranges on the market provide no ability to load individual targets of the clients, VM’s or even customized tools without significant investment and development time. Even the competitions held with these ranges are one-sided focusing solely on attack, or Red Teaming. They offer little to no defensive practice (Blue Teaming) leading to competitions that are only about the attack, not the most critical component, defense. Most commercially available cyber range solutions do not offer team competition formats of Red or Blue, or Red & Blue, and many more provide little to no options for customized courses, challenges, or competitions without significant professional services investment.

EC-Council’s new innovation solves these common challenges by providing a platform that is highly customizable, on-demand, Data Driven with immersive analytics, and a broad array of use cases that take the complexities out of launching cyber exercises and competitions, or even designing custom ones on the fly. Organizations armed with a platform this powerful can rewrite the way they handle skills development and evaluation, providing unparalleled intelligence on the true capabilities of their staff and teams. Bavisi added “In today’s COVID-19 reality, it is imperative that the cyber skills shortage comes to an end. We strongly encourage organizations and institutions to realign their focus to hire candidates that possess the right attitude, aptitude, and skill set.”

With the launch, the new autonomous platform will not only help businesses, but individuals, military and government institutions, and educational institutions address this growing skill-gap.

EC-Council’s sole purpose is to build and refine the cybersecurity profession globally. We help individuals, organizations, educators, and governments address global workforce problems through the development and curation of world-class cybersecurity education programs and their corresponding certifications and provide cybersecurity services to some of the largest businesses globally.

Trusted by 7 of the Fortune 10, 47 of the Fortune 100, the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, NATO, and over 2000 of the best universities, colleges, and training companies, our programs have proliferated through over 140 countries and have set the bar in cybersecurity education. Best known for the Certified Ethical Hacker program, we are dedicated to equipping over 230,000 information age soldiers with the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to fight and win against the black hat adversaries.

EC-Council is an ANSI 17024 accredited organization and has earned recognition by the DoD under Directive 8140/8570, in the U.K. by the GCHQ, and a variety of other authoritative bodies that influence the entire profession. Founded in 2001, EC-Council employs over 400 people worldwide with 10 global offices in the USA, Canada, U.K., Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia.

