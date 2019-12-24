Home Science Eclipse warning: Boxing Day phenomenon set to be ‘most dangerous’ of 2019...
Science

Eclipse warning: Boxing Day phenomenon set to be ‘most dangerous’ of 2019 says NASA

0
Eclipse warning: Boxing Day phenomenon set to be ‘most dangerous’ of 2019 says NASA 1

On December 26, a “ring of fire” eclipse will put on a unique show for those in its path. But NASA has warned observers to be extra careful when viewing. NASA said: “Remember to never look directly at the Sun even during an eclipse.

“An annular eclipse occurs instead of a total eclipse when the Moon is on the far part of its elliptical orbit around the Earth.”

Sky at Night Magazine reiterated NASA’s warning: “It’s the most beautiful type of partial solar eclipse, but it’s also the most dangerous.

“All observers will need to wear solar eclipse glasses at all times, and attempts to photograph it will require special solar filters.”

The fiery eclipse is known as an annular eclipse and just like a total solar eclipse, they only occur when a new Moon passes in front of the Sun.

However, they differ in the fact that with an annular eclipse, the Moon will have a spectacular fiery halo larger than the usual eclipse faire.

The event will be visible along a narrow strip on the Earth’s surface, although more should be able to see the partial eclipse.

If you are in Eastern Europe, Asia, India, northwest Australia, eastern Africa, and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf you should have a good chance of witnessing the rare event.

If you are not in those areas, you can watch the event on numerous live online streaming platforms.

- Advertisement -

JUST IN: NASA: How space agency is ‘pushing physics boundaries’ 

However, after that, North America gets a double whammy of annular solar eclipses, with two visible there in the next two years.

June 10, 2021, will see an Arctic annular solar eclipse take place, which will be visible in northern Ontario, northern Quebec and, more specifically, the vast Polar Bear Provincial Park, while the northeastern states of the US will also catch a glimpse.

Following that, an all-American annular solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023, with Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico witnessing a 95 percent eclipse of the Sun.

The event comes as SpaceX has promised to fix the light pollution form its Starlink satellites after numerous complaints from astronomers.

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite broadband project that will eventually see tens of thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth to deliver internet to every corner of the globe.

Just 120 of the planned 42,000 small satellites have been sent into orbit but astronomers are already complaining Mr Musk has ruined their view of the stars.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChristmas Eve horoscope: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast
Next articleDan Walker: BBC Breakfast star's gives health update amid show break ‘Feel it coming'

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Antarctica bombshell: Dive below ice exposed bizarre creatures ‘never seen before’

Newslanes - 0
The icy continent is usually home to around 1,000 scientists who study the isolated region in a bid to learn more about the history...
Read more
Science

Asteroid news: 200m-wide space rock 2020 PM7 to race past Earth tomorrow

Newslanes - 0
Other intriguing information made publicly available on the agency’s Earth Earth Object (NEO) site include its speed and the closest distance it will safely...
Read more
Science

Black hole breakthrough: Wormholes may be disguised supermassive monsters – ‘Simple idea'

Newslanes - 0
Some astronomers go even further and suggest they even offer a backdoor into another Universe.Although Professor Albert Einstein's Theory of General Relativity agrees with...
Read more
Science

A School Ran a Simulation of the Pandemic—Before the Pandemic

Newslanes - 0
Gregory Barber It began, as outbreaks do, with a spark. Three infections, of which two patients soon began showing symptoms. But by the time the...
Read more
Science

A Network of Hidden Lakes Has Been Found Under The Surface of Mars, Scientists Say

Newslanes - 0
Michelle Starr The surface of Mars is renowned for its aridity. The entire planet is a dusty, barren desert - a wasteland of rock and,...
Read more
Science

The Global Death Toll of Coronavirus Has Now Passed One Million People

Newslanes - 0
Simon Malfatto, AFP More than one million people have died from coronavirus, according to an AFP toll, after the deadly disease emerged less than a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Stanley Cup Final history: Champions, Conn Smythe winners

Sports Newslanes - 0
Cristina Ledra The Stanley Cup is North America's oldest sports trophy, and has been awarded annually to the National Hockey League's champion since 1927. In...
Read more

Covid-19: Meeting others in pubs to be illegal in North East

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People had been advised not to mix beyond households or bubbles, but it will be illegal from WednesdayLockdown restrictions...
Read more

Trump’s tax troubles couldn’t have come at a worse time

US Newslanes - 0
Natasha Korecki and Nancy Cook Biden’s campaign has been pushing “Park Avenue vs. Scranton” messaging in recent weeks — the idea that Trump gives tax...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: