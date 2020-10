Eczema is often itchy, and it can be very tempting to scratch the affected areas of skin.

But, as the NHS warns, scratching usually damages the skin, which can itself cause more eczema to occur.

To circumvent the issue, you could try gently rubbing your skin with your fingers instead, recommends the health body.

“Keep your nails short and clean to minimise damage to the skin from unintentional scratching,” it adds.

