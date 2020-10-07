Home Celebrity Eddie Van Halen Dead: Legendary Musician Dies At 65 After Lengthy Cancer...
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen Dead: Legendary Musician Dies At 65 After Lengthy Cancer Battle

0

Emily Selleck

One of the greatest guitarists of all time, ‘Van Halen’ founder Eddie Van Halen, has sadly passed away after battling throat cancer for 20 years.

Eddie Van Halen, legendary musician and founder of the rock band Van Halen, has died at the age of 65, according to TMZ. The Dutch-American rocker was battling throat cancer for 20 years, which he managed to keep a secret from fans for over a decade. Eddie, TMZ reports, died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday (Oct. 6). His wife, Janie, was by his side, as were his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 28 (whom he shared with his first wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli) and his brother (and Van Halen drummer) Alex Van Halen.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodeqik Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son tweeted shortly after news of Eddie’s death. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from the loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

The man born Edward Lodewijk Van Halen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in 1955 would grow up to become one of the greatest guitar players to ever live. His family relocated to Pasadena, California in 1962, and in 1972, a young Eddie would form the band that would become Van Halen. At the time of Eddie’s death, the lineup including Wolfgang on bass, Alex on drums, and the original frontman, David Lee Roth. Past members include original bassist Mark Stone, bassist Michael Anthony, who played from 1974-2006, singer Sammy Hagar, who sang from 1985-1996, and his replacement Gary Cherone, who sang from 1996 until the late 1990s.

Eddie Van Halen Dead: Legendary Musician Dies At 65 After Lengthy Cancer Battle 2
Van Halen (v.l. Michael Anthony, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth) in October 1981. (AP)

The band’s self-titled debut album reached number 19 on the Billboard pop music charts in 1978 and their song “Jump” from their album 1984 reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1983. Eddie’s legendary guitar playing can also be heard on other artist’s songs. He played the famous guitar solo on Michael Jackson’s classic 1982 tune “Beat It.”

Throughout the last five years of his life, Eddie was reportedly flying back and forth between the United States and Germany for radiation treatment, which helped manage his cancer. Eddie was a heavy smoker for most of his life, but TMZ reported in 2019 that he believed he developed the disease from a metal guitar pick he used to hold in his mouth while playing more than 20 years ago (Survivor.net disputed this claim.) Regardless of what causes Eddie’s cancer, music has lost one of its greatest axemen.

Eddie’s influence on the world of rock — and guitar playing in general — is immeasurable. Van Halen’s “Eruption” is held as a gold standard of guitar rock godhood. As part of Van Halen, Eddie dominated the airwaves with hits like “Hot For Teacher,” “Panama,” “Running With The Devil,” and countless others. The world of music would not be the same without Eddie Van Halen.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSome Sky, BT and TalkTalk users set for a dramatic broadband boost – check your area here
Next articleSick of Your Zoom Shirt? Add a Ferris Bueller-Inspired Vest

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s Wedding ‘On Hold’ Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

0
Johnni Macke Not so fast! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek aren’t walking down the aisle just yet after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.“I...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

0
Julia Teti Eddie Van Halen led one of the most exciting lives in the music industry. Following his tragic passing, we’re remembering the legendary artist’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Patriots' Cam Newton and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

0
Dory Jackson The novel coronavirus has made its rounds worldwide after first emerging in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China back in 2019 — and...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Garner and Dr. Jill Biden talk politics on IG Live: 'I think moms are going to put you in the White House'

0
Jennifer Garner met with Dr. Jill Biden over Instagram Live to discuss the presidential election. (Photo: Instagram) MoreJennifer Garner is talking politics — and making...
Read more
Celebrity

Valerie Bertinelli Mourns Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death With Heartbreaking Statement

0
Samantha Wilson Valerie Bertinelli mourned the death of her ex-husband and dear friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed at the age of 65 from throat...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Grace Makes Her Runway Debut

0
Emily Rekstis Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace. J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/ShutterstockLike mother, like daughter! Kate Moss’ only child Lila Grace Moss made her fashion...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s Wedding ‘On Hold’ Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke Not so fast! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek aren’t walking down the aisle just yet after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.“I...
Read more

FanDuel Presidential Pick 'em: Prop bet-style picks for Pence-Harris vice presidential debate

Sports 0
Matt Lutovsky For the second straight week, FanDuel is offering a free "Presidential Pick 'em" contest, this time centered around the lone vice presidential debate...
Read more

Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid

US 0
Daniel Lippman “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said in a statement....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: