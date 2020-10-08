Eddie Van Halen's heartbroken wife breaks silence in emotional post 'My soul is shattered'

Eddie’s son Wolf – who he shares with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli – announced the news of his dad’s death on Twitter yesterday.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for.

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop.”

