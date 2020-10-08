Home Celebrity Eddie Van Halen's heartbroken wife breaks silence in emotional post 'My soul...
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen's heartbroken wife breaks silence in emotional post 'My soul is shattered'

0

Eddie’s son Wolf – who he shares with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli – announced the news of his dad’s death on Twitter yesterday.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for.

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article11 Best Amazon Echo and Alexa Speakers (2020): Which Models Are Best?
Next articleCan Airport Covid Testing Get People Flying Again?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Alyssa Milano Admits It ‘Hurts’ To Be Fighting With ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Rose McGowan: It’s ‘Really Sad’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Alyssa Milano was a guest on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on October 7, where she discussed her ongoing feud with her ‘Charmed’ costar,...
Read more
Celebrity

Take That! Tori Roloff's Parenting Police Clapbacks While Raising 2 Kids

0
Riley Cardoza Defending herself. Tori Roloff hasn’t shied away from slamming multiple mom-shamers while raising her two kids. The Little People, Big World star and her...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La' Pearl shares the 1 hack you should know

0
My Beauty, My Way is a video series hosted by Yahoo Life beauty director Dana Oliver, where women of different ages and backgrounds break...
Read more
Celebrity

Jill Duggar Admits She’s ‘Not On The Best Terms’ With Some Family Members: We’re ‘Distancing’ Ourselves

0
Julia Teti Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard opened up in a new video about their strained relationship with Jill’s family, and how they’re...
Read more
Celebrity

Bode Miller and More Parents Ring in Kids' Birthdays in Quarantine

0
Riley Cardoza Still celebrating! Jessie James Decker and other celebrity parents have rang in their children’s birthdays while self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From First Love To Brian Austin Green Split To MGK Romance

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before she found love with Machine Gun Kelly! From a high school sweetheart, to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull chief lifts lid on chances of Mercedes man joining Max Verstappen

Sports 0
“I’ll tell you that is perfect, because… the best young driver of all of Formula 1 at the moment is Max Verstappen. There is...
Read more

‘Trump just kicked over the chess board’: GOP faces an election with more pain

US 0
Ben White Now, millions of struggling voters — including in key swing states — will probably not see any more enhanced unemployment benefits or direct...
Read more

Can Airport Covid Testing Get People Flying Again?

Lifestyle 0
Testing airline passengers is becoming more common at airports. Visitors arriving at the airport in Anchorage, Alaska have to either show negative results for...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: