Home Celebrity Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments...
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

0

Julia Teti

Eddie Van Halen led one of the most exciting lives in the music industry. Following his tragic passing, we’re remembering the legendary artist’s life through photos from some of his most thrilling moments on stage and more.

Eddie Van Halen was a true rock and roll legend. The lead guitarist of popular rock band Van Halen sadly passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 following an ongoing battle with throat cancer. As the music world continues to mourn the loss of such a remarkable songwriter and musician, we’re paying homage to the rock and roll great by looking back at the most thrilling moments of his career.

In 1972, Eddie and his brother Alex Van Halen founded the band that would skyrocket them into stardom. They used their last name as the monicker for the band, and they quickly became a staple of the Los Angeles music scene in the 1970s. Throughout the band’s career, they released 12 studio albums together, earning a massive following in the rock and roll community.

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever 2
Rock group Van Halen is seen in Los Angeles, Jan. 17, 1993. From left are Michael Anthony, bass guitar, Sammy Hagar, lead singer, Alex Van Halen, drums, and Eddie Van Halen, lead guitar [AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian].

Among the group’s greatest hits included tunes like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher,” and so many more. In the ’80s the band was one of the most successful rock groups of their time. Eddie was even featured as the guitarist on Michael Jackson‘s hit song “Beat It,” showing off his unmatched skill. Van Halen’s success continued well into the ’90s, earning them the coveted Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for the album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. Future band members even included Eddie’s own sonWolfgang Van Halen, 29, who played bass for his dad and uncle’s band.

Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at The Perfect Vodka Amphitheater on September 15, 2015 in West Palm Beach Florida [mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX].

By January 2007, Eddie’s place in rock and roll history was finally cemented. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and finally included among the many legends who molded the genre. In the years that followed, Eddie continued to perform for his many fans, and stayed devoted to writing music, encouraging the next generation of artists, and so much more. For the last five years, he was reportedly traveling from the United States to Germany for radiation treatment.

Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen plays the final chord of “Jump” during the Van Halen concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 22, 2004. The reunited group started their tour earlier this month [AP Photo/The Star Ledger, John Munson].

It’s truly heartbreaking to think of a world without Eddie Van Halen, whose music meant so much to generations of rock and roll fans and new artists. To see more images from Eddie’s life through the years, take a look at the gallery above.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe best natural treatment to relieve your eczema symptoms at home
Next articleYou can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Patriots' Cam Newton and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

0
Dory Jackson The novel coronavirus has made its rounds worldwide after first emerging in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China back in 2019 — and...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Garner and Dr. Jill Biden talk politics on IG Live: 'I think moms are going to put you in the White House'

0
Jennifer Garner met with Dr. Jill Biden over Instagram Live to discuss the presidential election. (Photo: Instagram) MoreJennifer Garner is talking politics — and making...
Read more
Celebrity

Valerie Bertinelli Mourns Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death With Heartbreaking Statement

0
Samantha Wilson Valerie Bertinelli mourned the death of her ex-husband and dear friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed at the age of 65 from throat...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Grace Makes Her Runway Debut

0
Emily Rekstis Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace. J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/ShutterstockLike mother, like daughter! Kate Moss’ only child Lila Grace Moss made her fashion...
Read more
Celebrity

Bill Murray Thinks He Could Moderate the Next Presidential Debate – With Enough Coffee (Video)

0
Fox Business Network viewers got a surprise Tuesday when actor Bill Murray showed up on “The Claman Countdown.” Murray appeared behind contributor Robert Wolf during...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen: 5 Things To Know About The Legendary Guitarist Dead At 65

0
Erin Silvia Eddie Van Halen, of the greatest guitarists of all time, is dead. The Van Halen co-founder passed away after a battle with throat...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Star Wars: Squadrons player recreates iconic A-wing crash scene

Gaming 0
Just like the simulations. One of the more memorable moments in Return of the Jedi - or any Star Wars movie, really - is the...
Read more

You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

Gaming 0
Supply run.You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta from today on PlayStation 4. It weighs in at 31.775GB. Early access to...
Read more

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Eddie Van Halen led one of the most exciting lives in the music industry. Following his tragic passing, we’re remembering the legendary artist’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: