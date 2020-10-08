Home Celebrity Eddie Van Halen’s Wife, Janie, Mourns Him In 1st Message Since Death:...
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s Wife, Janie, Mourns Him In 1st Message Since Death: I Feel ‘Such Sadness’

0

Samantha Wilson

Janie Van Halen penned a tribute to her husband, Eddie Van Halen, one day after his tragic death. She wrote that saying goodbye to her love was the ‘hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.’

Eddie Van Halen‘s widow says that her heart “shattered into a million pieces” after the rocker died on October 6. Janie Van Halen, 50, penned a beautiful tribute to her late husband on Twitter, one day after his death from throat cancer, and her anguish was palpable. Janie and Eddie had been married for 11 years before he was taken from her too soon.

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” Janie began her letter to her late husband. “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. So instead, I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee,” she ended her message. Janie was there by Eddie’s bedside as he passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was accompanied by Eddie’s son and Van Halen bandmate, 29-year-old Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli (Wolf’s mother), and his brother, Alexander Van Halen.

Eddie Janie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen poses on a red carpet with his wife, Janie Van Halen, in 2013 (AP)

Valerie penned a moving tribute to her ex-husband hours after his death. After first tweeting the death announcement written by Wolf, she wrote in a statement of her own, “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.” She accompanied the post with a photo of herself and Eddie cradling baby Wolf

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to Save Time and Type Faster With AutoHotKey

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

'Dreams' TikTok star reacts to being gifted a new truck after viral Fleetwood Mac-cranberry juice video: 'It’s been a wild ride'

0
Riding a longboard while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and swigging cranberry juice turned out to be a lucrative combination for one TikTok star. Nathan...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristen, Jax and More Attended Stassi and Beau's Wedding: What We Know

0
Sarah Hearon Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding was full of love, but it certainly didn’t look like they originally planned. The 32-year-old former Vanderpump Rules...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen's heartbroken wife breaks silence in emotional post 'My soul is shattered'

0
Eddie’s son Wolf - who he shares with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli - announced the news of his dad’s death on Twitter yesterday. He wrote: “I...
Read more
Celebrity

Alyssa Milano Admits It ‘Hurts’ To Be Fighting With ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Rose McGowan: It’s ‘Really Sad’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Alyssa Milano was a guest on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on October 7, where she discussed her ongoing feud with her ‘Charmed’ costar,...
Read more
Celebrity

Take That! Tori Roloff's Parenting Police Clapbacks While Raising 2 Kids

0
Riley Cardoza Defending herself. Tori Roloff hasn’t shied away from slamming multiple mom-shamers while raising her two kids. The Little People, Big World star and her...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La' Pearl shares the 1 hack you should know

0
My Beauty, My Way is a video series hosted by Yahoo Life beauty director Dana Oliver, where women of different ages and backgrounds break...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Eddie Van Halen’s Wife, Janie, Mourns Him In 1st Message Since Death: I Feel ‘Such Sadness’

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Janie Van Halen penned a tribute to her husband, Eddie Van Halen, one day after his tragic death. She wrote that saying goodbye...
Read more

How to Save Time and Type Faster With AutoHotKey

Tech 0
Eric Ravenscraft You’ve gotten the hang of email filters or keyboard shortcuts. You’re ready to start getting into some more advanced productivity hacks, but jumping...
Read more

Covid: New restrictions for England likely next week

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesCoronavirus restrictions are to be further tightened in parts of England early next week, with the closure of bars and restaurants...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: