Edinson Cavani to Man Utd: Star's agent gives big update on transfer agreement

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign free agent Edinson Cavani. The former PSG forward is set to make a move to Old Trafford and sign a two-year contract worth £220,000-a-week.

Cavani has been a free agent since leaving PSG in the summer.

Now brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone, has confirmed the agreement with United.

Express Sport understands a medical with Cavani is likely to take place today with the announcement of the signing afterwards.

Pressed on the recent speculation, Guglielmone told Inside Futbol: “It’s true.

“There is an agreement [with Manchester United].”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited about the prospect of signing Cavani and believes he will add much-needed experience to the squad.

JUST IN: What Liverpool boss Klopp thinks of Cavani with forward set to join Man Utd

Edinson Cavani to Man Utd has been confirmed by his agent (Image: GETTY)

He expects the Uruguay star to help Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood improve as well.

Meanwhile, Louis Saha believes Cavani will be a superb signing for United and add something to the squad.

“I thought Christmas was December,” the Frenchman tweeted.

“Cavani is a top signing. Goal scorer and huge source of energy inspiration.

“Manchester United will dominate transition because of his work rate.”

United have had a slow transfer window so far with Donny van de Beek the only new arrival.

Cavani is set to be next with Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele and Alex Telles all being chased before Monday’s deadline.

United return to action later today when they take on Tottenham in the Premier League (4.30pm).

Ahead of the match Solskjaer has taken a dig at Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal for their poor transfers at Old Trafford.

“It does come into it,” Solskjaer said.

“I don’t want to talk about names who didn’t have a successful career at Man United before moving on because there are different reasons for people not being a success at the club.

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the summer window so far

Edinson Cavani is set to join Man Utd on a free transfer (Image: EXPRESS)

“But, yes, we now have to be very thorough and very sure when we put big money down for players.

“They have to be right for the future, they have to be right for now, and they have to be right for the group that is already here.

“It’s much more complex than just pointing a finger at a player and saying ‘he’s got the quality’.

“When you sign players you go into a thorough process to make sure the ones you bring in are right for the club.

“It’s easy to pick out the best players in the world. Every club knows about them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ON TV: Get NOW TV Sky Sports season pass and save 25 percent

“The process of recruitment means it is vital to make sure that when you invest money it is well spent.

“I think the people we have involved to monitor and identify players are doing a good job.

“We’ve lost a few good players who have gone on to do well at other clubs – but we felt that we wanted to go in a different direction.

“When I came in, my view was that we had to give young players a chance, that we had to see if we could find something in our own ranks – and that has worked well.”

