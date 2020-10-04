Edinson Cavani to Man Utd: Star's agent gives big update on transfer agreement

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign free agent Edinson Cavani. The former PSG forward is set to make a move to Old Trafford and sign a two-year contract worth £220,000-a-week.

Related articles

Cavani has been a free agent since leaving PSG in the summer.

Now brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone, has confirmed the agreement with United.

Express Sport understands a medical with Cavani is likely to take place today with the announcement of the signing afterwards.

Pressed on the recent speculation, Guglielmone told Inside Futbol: “It’s true.

“There is an agreement [with Manchester United].”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited about the prospect of signing Cavani and believes he will add much-needed experience to the squad.

JUST IN: What Liverpool boss Klopp thinks of Cavani with forward set to join Man Utd