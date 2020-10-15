Home Lifestyle EE customers get a 'game-changing' update that it rivals simply can't match
EE customers get a 'game-changing' update that it rivals simply can't match

Sports fans will be able to virtually meet and chat with one another via private video calls which appear next to a live feed from the match. EE is calling this feature, Watch Together. At launch, it’ll be limited to up to three people and you’ll all need a BT Sport subscription to watch the match with the split-screen interface. Still, the experience looks much closer to a tablet in your local boozer than using a WhatsApp group.

Another nice feature bundled with the Match Day Experience is the arrival of real-time graphics that display players’ performance. Known as Manager Mode, you’ll see insightful stats, such as a mini-map tracking the positions of all players for a tactical viewpoint, plus player names, player speeds and more such as tracers marking the path of shots.

If you’re missing being inside the stadium, a new 360-degree mode offers a fans-eye view of the game and you can even look around as the match is being played. Of course, you’ll need to hold your iPhone in front of you to peer around the stand during gameplay, which might get a little tiring if it goes into extra time. EE lets you pinch-to-zoom on your iPhone display to focus on individual players or parts of the stadium that might not always be the focus of the live telly broadcast.

