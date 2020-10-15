EE customers set for 'game-changing' update that it rivals can't match

If you use the EE mobile network then there could be some big news to watch out for later today. The communications company looks set to announce something totally new with the firm teasing a “Game-changing” update is coming to its users. EE is also boasting that its announcement is a “ground breaking” first from EE which could mean its rivals such as Vodafone, O2 and Three will have some catching up to do. So what could be coming from EE? Full details will be revealed later today but there’s plenty of things that EE could announce including more upgrades to its 5G network.

EE was the first the introduce 5G back in early 2019 and it has now installed this technology in over 110 locations across the UK. Revealing more news on this super-fast signal, which can beam files and films to your phone at over 300Mbps, would make plenty of sense especially as Apple has just announced its new 5G-ready iPhone 12 range which goes on sale next week. This is the first time Apple has release a 5G-ready phone and it could finally mean more people will want access to the better speeds and reliability it offers. Of course, there are plenty of other possibilities and, with the tease suggesting a “Game Changing” update, it could hint at something sporty.

BT, who owns EE, already has plenty of football coverage via its popular BT Sport service so this could mean customers will get access to more content on their EE-powered devices. - Advertisement - Whatever is announced certainly looks to be big from EE and if you are a customer it’s worth checking back later to find all the news. Express.co.uk will be finding out full details from EE later and we’ll bring you this big update just as soon as we hear more.

Like this: Like Loading...