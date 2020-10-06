Home Science Egypt archaeology news: 59 sarcophagi discovered near pyramid complex
Science

Egypt archaeology news: 59 sarcophagi discovered near pyramid complex

Researchers excavating an area south of Cairo have been stunned after discovering dozens of sarcophagi, most of which had human remains inside. Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minister said the 59 coffins were buried in three different wells more than two and a half millennia ago.

The Saqqara plateau is home to at least 11 pyramids which date from 2920BC.

The area is of key interest to archaeologists who described the findings of the sarcophagi and other ancient artefacts as the beginning of something major.

The finding of 59 sarcophagi in three wells means the Saqqara plateau could have previously contained even more pyramids.

The Egyptian Ministries of Antiquities said: “The coffins that were found are in good condition of preservation and are still preserving their original colours, indicating that initial studies on them indicated that they date back to the 26th family era and that they belong to a group of priests, senior statesmen and prominent personalities in society.”

Egypt archaeology news: 59 sarcophagi discovered near pyramid complex (Image: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Egypt)

Some 59 coffins were found (Image: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Egypt)

Also discovered with the remains were 28 statuettes of Ptah-Soker, the main god of the Saqqara necropolis.

There was also a 35cm statuette of the god Nefertum.

Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minster Khalid el-Anany said: “I consider this is the beginning of a big discovery.”

Last month, experts at the Institute of Pathology at the Academic Clinic Munich-Bogenhausen in Germany, managed to reconstruct an ancient Egyptian child’s face in 3D.

“I consider this is the beginning of a big discovery.” (Image: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Egypt)

Experts were able to create a more accurate picture of the boy than the “mummy portrait” of the child which was placed on his coffin when he died.

According to the team, which was led by Andreas Nerlich, the director of the Institute of Pathology at the Academic Clinic Munich-Bogenhausen in Germany, the portrait showed the child having a much more “slender” nasal bridge and mouth opening.

As may have been custom at the time, the artist of the mummy portrait was trying to make the child look slightly older.

The study published in the journal PLOS One: “In Graeco-Roman times in the Lower-Egyptian Fayoum region, a painted portrait was traditionally placed over the face of a deceased individual.

Most groundbreaking archaeological discoveries (Image: EXPRESS)

“These mummy portraits show considerable inter-individual diversity. This suggests that those portraits were created separately for each individual.

“The reconstructed face showed considerable similarities to the portrait, confirming the portrait’s specificity to this individual.

“However, there are some differences between portrait and face.

“The portrait seems to show a slightly older individual which may be due to artistic conventions of that period.

“In the present study, we provide the first scientific report of a facial reconstruction of an infantile Ancient Egyptian mummy from the Roman period that has been compared with its mummy portrait.”

