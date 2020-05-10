Home Lifestyle Eid al Fitr 2020: When is Eid al-Fitr? Greetings and messages for...
Eid al Fitr 2020: When is Eid al-Fitr? Greetings and messages for the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide after the month of Ramadan ends. Currently, Ramadan is still being observed, with fasting through daylight hours and prayers said throughout the day.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and is a time when Muslims strive to grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with Allah, as well as their loved ones.

Celebrations have faced upheaval this year with a lockdown in place worldwide to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Services at mosques, meals to break the fast and events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead, Muslims have been undertaking prayer at home, sharing food with immediate family only and live streaming special services.

Eid al Fitr 2020: When is Eid al Fitr this year? (Image: GETTY)

When is Eid al-Fitr?

When Ramadan ends, the Festival of Breaking the Fast or Eid al-Fitr as it is otherwise known is celebrated.

This year, Eid al-Fitr begins in the evening of Saturday, May 23 and ends in the evening of Sunday, May 24.

Eid marks the end of the dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan and is typically celebrated with decadent foods, sharing gifts and spending time with friends and family.

With the lockdown measures in place, Eid celebrations may feel very different this year.

Around the world social gatherings have been banned, meaning video calls and virtual celebrations may be the way forward.

Families will have to use video calling apps and phone calls to wish one another well during Eid.

To send gifts, online delivery services can be used and charitable donations can also be done online.

Greetings for Eid al-Fitr

Muslims usually wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ after saying the Eid prayer, and may also hug each other three times.

Eid is a word for a festival or celebration, while Mubarak means blessed.

This means Eid Mubarak translates to Happy Eid, or have a blessed holiday.

Some more greetings are –

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!

May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All.

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak!

How to reply to Eid Mubarak

If someone says Eid Mubarak to you, it is polite to respond by saying Khair Mubarak.

Khair means goodness and so this wishes goodwill on the person who greeted you.

You could also say JazakAllah Khair which means thank you and translates as May Allah reward you with goodness.

