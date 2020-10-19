Eight telltale signs you have low vitamin B12 levels – what to look for

According to Harvard Health, vitamin B12 deficiency can be slow to develop, causing symptoms to appear gradually and intensify over time. It can also come on relatively quickly.

“Given the array of symptoms a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause, the condition can be overlooked or confused with something else,” says Harvard Health.

Nonetheless, as the health body points out, there are clusters of symptoms that are associated with B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include:

Strange sensations, numbness, or tingling in the hands, legs, or feet

Difficulty walking (staggering, balance problems)

Anemia

A swollen, inflamed tongue

Difficulty thinking and reasoning (cognitive difficulties), or memory loss

Weakness

Fatigue.

READ MORE: Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: The ‘general feeling’ that may signal you’re deficient