Einstein TRIUMPH: Massive black hole discovery confirms physicist's theory of relativity

Einstein’s theory of general relativity states gravity is matter warping spacetime. According to the German scientist’s theory, the faster a body spins, the more space-time it can pull – an effect known as frame-dragging.

Experts already knew gravity can alter space-time – with a strong gravitational pull being able to stretch time – but the mathematics of it do not match with quantum mechanics, the understanding of the cosmos on a sub-atomic level.

However, new research which looked at the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy has revealed Einstein’s theory was almost certainly correct.

In fact, it has just got 500 times harder to prove, according to the study from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project.

In the test, scientists used the first-ever image of a black hole, called M87*, to show the black hole shadow was consistent with the size predicted by Einstein in his theory.