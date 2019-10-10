El Camino Breaking Bad recap: Where are all the major characters after Felina?

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix tomorrow and is set right after the final episode. But maybe you haven’t had time to rewatch the hit show. It’s been six years since Breaking Bad ended so here’s a refresher of where all the major characters are at as Felina concluded. Let’s start off with those who kicked the bucket.

Deceased Breaking Bad characters Walter White – succumbed to a gunshot wound from his own invention that took out Jack and his Nazi gang. Hank Schrader – Shot in the head by Jack in the desert. Buried with partner Steve Gomez where Walt hid his money. Mike Ehrmantraut – Shot by Walt and dies sitting by the edge of a river. Lydia Rodarte-Quayle – Presumed dead after being poisoned by Walt with ricin Todd Alquisst – Strangled by Jesse after surviving Walt’s automated machine gun attack Jack Welker and the Nazis – Killed in Walt’s automated machine gun attack Andrea Cantillo – Shot by Todd in front of Jesse Gus Fring – Blown up by Walt and Hector in the season 4 finale. Jane Margolis – Choked on her own her own vomit after taking heroin in season 2 with Jesse. Walt could have saved her but chose not to, something Jesse now knows. READ MORE: EL CAMINO FIRST REACTION FROM PREMIERE

Living Breaking Bad characters Jesse Pinkman – Saved by Walt after months as a slave cook for Jack. Jesse refuses to finish off his old partner before escaping to freedom in Todd’s El Camino. Badger and Skinny Pete – Jesse’s junkie friends featured briefly in Felina, pointing red lasers made out to be guns at Gretchen and Elliot Schwartz as Walt blackmailed them. Jesse seeks out his old friends in the El Camino trailer. Old Joe – The scrapyard owner who destroyed the RV featured in a trailer for El Camino. Just what could his role be? Marie Schrader, Skyler, Walt Jr and Holly White – Still living in Albuquerque, New Mexico. How will they react to Walt’s death if they feature? Saul Goodman – The corrupt lawyer is currently living in Omaha, Nebraska under the alias Gene Taković, keeping a low profile working in a Cinnabon store. Scenes set after Breaking Bad of his life there feature in season premieres of Better Call Saul.