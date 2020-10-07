Elderly drivers warned there is a ‘strong argument’ for retesting due to poor eyesight

In 2018, 53 of these accidents were serious with three drivers killed due to the simple issue.
However, older drivers are less likely to hold this opinion with just two-thirds of over 55 year-olds asking for retests.
The fresh poll from Euro Car Parts found that 85 percent of these came from drivers aged over the age of 55 in a major concern for the road.
Simple eye tests are conducted by a driving examiner at the start of a test but eye condition can dramatically deteriorate over a lifetime.
“With so many accidents occurring each year as a result of poor vision, there is surely a strong argument for retesting drivers, both on their driving ability and their eyesight.
“Our study has shown that such a move would be popular across the country, and potentially help to reduce the number of casualties on our roads.”
Poor eyesight is a major safety risk as road users may miss out on crucial road hazards or become unable to read road signs.
As well as a safety issue, drivers caught with limited eyesight can also fall foul of the law and issued with penalties.
Police officers may stop drivers who they think could be suffering from poor road vision and issue a £1,000 fine.
In some cases, drivers can have their licence revoked with 7,000 UK drivers suffering this fate each year.
In extreme circumstances, road users could also be charged for dangerous driving which could see them hit with a £5,000 fine and nine penalty points issued.
Ali Mearza, Director of Ophthalmic Consultants of London has supported the idea of introducing a second driving test.
He said: “Driving with poor eyesight is very dangerous – not just for yourself, but also for your passengers, other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.