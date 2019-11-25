Election 2019: Determined Corbyn labels Boris' plans as ‘manifesto for billionaires’

In the course of the launch of his get together’s manifesto, Mr Johnson promised to extend the numbers of nurses, GP appointments whereas additionally promising to introduce free TV licences for the over-75s. Following the launch of the manifesto, Mr Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of manufacturing a “manifesto for billionaires”.

Commenting on the manifesto itself, Mr Corbyn stated: “Boris Johnson has launched a manifesto for billionaires. “They purchased it and also you’ll pay for it. “After a decade of the Conservatives reducing our NHS, police and colleges, all Boris Johnson is providing is extra of the identical: extra cuts, extra failure, and years extra of Brexit uncertainty. “Boris Johnson can’t be trusted.

“Older folks face a triple whammy as he has failed to guard free TV licences for over 75s, refused to grant justice to girls unfairly affected by the rise within the state pension age, and never provided a plan or more money to repair the social care disaster. “In distinction, Labour’s manifesto is stuffed with common insurance policies that the political institution has blocked for a era. “Labour will ship the actual change Britain wants, in order that nobody is held again and no neighborhood left behind.” In what got here as one of many larger bulletins of the day, Mr Johnson unveiled a plan to spend £33.9billion on the NHS. - Advertisement - JUST IN: The SEVEN leading Brexiteers in danger of losing seats…

In addition to the 50,000 new nurses, the Prime Minister has additionally revealed {that a} nursing bursary shall be reintroduced which shall be price between £5,000 to £8,0000. Furthermore, the Prime Minister has additionally claimed that beneath his get together, they’d assure 50 million or extra GP appointments a 12 months. Moreover, the manifesto has additionally said to herald an additional 6,000 extra medical doctors in GP surgical procedures and 6,000 extra main care workers corresponding to physiotherapists and pharmacists. Furthermore, the Prime Minister additionally reiterated his want to ‘get Brexit done’. DON’T MISS

Boris vows to boost British armed forces as PM backs our troops [Latest]

Tory party manifesto: Most important policies in Boris Johnson pledge [Analysis]

Johnson humiliates Corbyn with hilarious joke – crowd in stitches [Latest]

In welcome information to Brexiteers inside his get together, the get together additionally declared in its manifesto that it could not lengthen the transition interval past December 2020. Mr Johnson has tried to keep up a transparent Brexit stance all through the early phases of his marketing campaign. In distinction, the Labour chief, nonetheless, has obtained criticism for his impartial Brexit stance. - Advertisement - Underneath a Labour authorities, the UK would renegotiate a cope with the EU inside three months whereas additionally holding a referendum in six.

Nonetheless, Mr Corbyn has to this point determined to stay impartial on how he’ll marketing campaign on the matter. Commenting on Labour’s stance, Mr Johnson stated: “However Jeremy Corbyn will not inform us whether or not he would even be prepared to advise folks to vote in favour of his personal deal. “He was indecisive, now he is not so positive!

Like this: Like Loading...