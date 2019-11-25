Home U.K. Election 2019: Determined Corbyn labels Boris' plans as ‘manifesto for billionaires’
U.K.

Election 2019: Determined Corbyn labels Boris' plans as ‘manifesto for billionaires’

0
Election 2019: Determined Corbyn labels Boris' plans as ‘manifesto for billionaires’ 1

In the course of the launch of his get together’s manifesto, Mr Johnson promised to extend the numbers of nurses, GP appointments whereas additionally promising to introduce free TV licences for the over-75s. Following the launch of the manifesto, Mr Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of manufacturing a “manifesto for billionaires”.

Commenting on the manifesto itself, Mr Corbyn stated: “Boris Johnson has launched a manifesto for billionaires.

“They purchased it and also you’ll pay for it.

“After a decade of the Conservatives reducing our NHS, police and colleges, all Boris Johnson is providing is extra of the identical: extra cuts, extra failure, and years extra of Brexit uncertainty.

“Boris Johnson can’t be trusted.

“Older folks face a triple whammy as he has failed to guard free TV licences for over 75s, refused to grant justice to girls unfairly affected by the rise within the state pension age, and never provided a plan or more money to repair the social care disaster.

“In distinction, Labour’s manifesto is stuffed with common insurance policies that the political institution has blocked for a era.

“Labour will ship the actual change Britain wants, in order that nobody is held again and no neighborhood left behind.”

In what got here as one of many larger bulletins of the day, Mr Johnson unveiled a plan to spend £33.9billion on the NHS.

- Advertisement -

JUST IN: The SEVEN leading Brexiteers in danger of losing seats…

In addition to the 50,000 new nurses, the Prime Minister has additionally revealed {that a} nursing bursary shall be reintroduced which shall be price between £5,000 to £8,0000.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has additionally claimed that beneath his get together, they’d assure 50 million or extra GP appointments a 12 months.

Moreover, the manifesto has additionally said to herald an additional 6,000 extra medical doctors in GP surgical procedures and 6,000 extra main care workers corresponding to physiotherapists and pharmacists.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister additionally reiterated his want to ‘get Brexit done’.

DON’T MISS
Boris vows to boost British armed forces as PM backs our troops [Latest]
Tory party manifesto: Most important policies in Boris Johnson pledge [Analysis]
Johnson humiliates Corbyn with hilarious joke – crowd in stitches [Latest]

In welcome information to Brexiteers inside his get together, the get together additionally declared in its manifesto that it could not lengthen the transition interval past December 2020.

Mr Johnson has tried to keep up a transparent Brexit stance all through the early phases of his marketing campaign.

In distinction, the Labour chief, nonetheless, has obtained criticism for his impartial Brexit stance.

- Advertisement -

Underneath a Labour authorities, the UK would renegotiate a cope with the EU inside three months whereas additionally holding a referendum in six.

Nonetheless, Mr Corbyn has to this point determined to stay impartial on how he’ll marketing campaign on the matter.

Commenting on Labour’s stance, Mr Johnson stated: “However Jeremy Corbyn will not inform us whether or not he would even be prepared to advise folks to vote in favour of his personal deal.

“He was indecisive, now he is not so positive!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFlight warning: By no means put on this merchandise of clothes or danger being banned out of your flight
Next articleStrictly 2019: ‘Is it true?’ Kelvin Fletcher leaves Claudia in disbelief with confession

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Parliament building work delays cost '£2m a week'

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA MediaDelayed repairs to the Palace of Westminster cost taxpayers £2m a week, a government spending watchdog says. Politicians had been scheduled to...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: Loss of smell may be clearer sign than cough

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesLoss of a sense of smell may be a more reliable indicator of Covid-19 than cough or fever, research suggests. A study...
Read more
U.K.

MP Margaret Ferrier's Covid Parliament trip 'indefensible'

Newslanes - 0
Image caption The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West spoke in a debate in the House of Commons before returning unwell back to ScotlandScotland's...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Vaccine will 'not return life to normal in spring'

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright ReutersEven an effective coronavirus vaccine will not return life to normal in spring, a group of leading scientists has warned. A vaccine is...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: Restrictions for England to be standardised into three tiers

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are currently different rules across local areas of EnglandThe government is to push ahead with a new "three-tier" approach...
Read more
U.K.

Stricter Covid rules in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Liverpool's infection rate has risen 13 fold in a monthA ban on different households meeting will be introduced amid further...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

US Election 2020: Can you trust the polls?

US Newslanes - 0
All eyes are on the US election and many people will look to the polls to see who's likely to win. But polling companies...
Read more

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

World Newslanes - 0
Tamara KeithPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House Tuesday for the first televised presidential debate. The president announced early Friday...
Read more

Indians' season ends as Yankees complete two-game sweep

Sports Newslanes - 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — It took the New York Yankees nearly five hours and carried them from September into October to complete the sweep. They stumbled...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: