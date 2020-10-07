Home Celebrity Elisabeth Moss to Play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill in Blumhouse TV Project
Elisabeth Moss has found her next role, and it’s one which is sure to cause a stir.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star has signed on to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a streaming film adaptation of her forthcoming book “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”

Blumhouse TV has preemptively optioned the book, which was released in August, and will produce alongside Michael Seitzman and his banner Maniac Productions, and Moss and her production company Love & Squalor Pictures.

In the book, Hill recounts her experience as a young woman with no prior political experience whose charm, and common sense won over the people in her district and thrust her into the halls of power in Washington. While her brash confidence won her powerful allies and infuriated her enemies, it was privately concealing a cycle of domestic abuse she was trapped in at home, infamously culminating in the release of intimate photos and the revelation of her own admitted personal mistakes that would eventually result in her stunning fall from grace.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now,” said Moss. “As always, Jason and the Blumhouse team are such incredible partners and Lindsey and I are thrilled to make something powerful with them and Michael.”

Hill herself is on board as executive producer. Seitzman, who is best known for writing the 2005 Charlize Theron pic “North Country,” is attached to pen the screenplay.

“I wrote ‘She Will Rise; to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project,” added Hill.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor, Seitzman for Maniac and Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Jeremy Gold of  Blumhouse TV is also on board as an EP.

“We pursued this project because we believe in Katie and her message of empowering women and breaking the system. And with Elisabeth and the force of what she brings on and off the camera, we hope this will be a powerful vehicle to inspire and for change,” said Blum.  

Moss is represented by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman LLP. Hill is repped by Neon Literary, WME, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris LLP. Seitzman by Paul Hastings LLP.

