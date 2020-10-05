Home Celebrity Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Confesses She ‘Likes Food’ But Is ‘Super Active’ As...
Celebrity

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Confesses She ‘Likes Food’ But Is ‘Super Active’ As She Slays In Teal Swimsuit

0

Cassie Gill

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible as she posed in this pre-quarantine photo from the Maldives, revealing how she stays in tip-top shape in a new interview.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, has cemented her status as the ultimate bikini babe! Although she’s in the best shape of her life, the Austin Powers actress recently confessed she loves to eat. “If you like food, like I like food — you just have to be super active,” she said in a new virtual interview with Access. “When I had nine people locked down with me [in quarantine] — we were super active. We found that we could eat a lot and we firmed up just through activity — no exercise, just doing stuff,” she added.

The admission comes hot off her latest sexy Instagram post, where she modeled the plunging “Candace” one-piece in “sea green” ($ 168) from her namesake Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. With her brunette hair down, she looked flawless as she posed on a sofa at the ritzy Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives, which can run up to $ 10,000 a night. “Taken just before lockdown at the glorious @chevalblancrandheli in the Maldives,” she captioned the post, made on Saturday, Oct. 3.

While in quarantine with friends and son Damian Hurley, 18, The Royals alum kept the momentum with her bombshell photos! She looked sensational in a taupe-colored two piece on Aug. 20, accessorizing with a limited-edition pink robe from her line. Her complexion — which the Estée Lauder spokeswoman credits to the brands’ Advanced Repair Serum — was flawless in the natural sunlight. She slayed yet again in a spicy red bikini as she posed outside on Aug. 15. “Another day…. another bikini,” she joked in her caption.

Although she’s looking better than ever, gorgeous Elizabeth confirmed she’s currently single. “I’m single and it’s quarantine, too,” she confirmed. “You just have to let it go and enjoy everything. This is the first summer, literally, I’ve stopped everything and just stopped to smell the roses in my garden,” she shared. From her Instagram photos and updates, it certainly seems like she’s been enjoying the downtime.

In the interview, she also opened up about her only son, who recently lost his father Steve Bing and turned 18 during lockdown. “I’m very proud of him. He handled lockdown incredibly well. He missed graduating and all that – very tough for kids,” she said, going on to celebrate another major accomplishment: signing with the “glamorous” IMG models. Fans on Instagram often note how much the pair look like twins, and she certainly didn’t disagree! ‘There’s a lot of photos of me at his age and they’re very similar to him now,” she said.

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWe Now Have Proof a Supernova Exploded Perilously Close to Earth 2.5 Million Years Ago
Next articleTrump's medical team briefing reveals things are worse than we knew

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Drew Barrymore says she was 'blacklisted at 12' by Hollywood: 'They just wrote me off as damaged goods'

Newslanes - 0
View photosActress Drew Barrymore, who has a new daytime chat show, opened up in a revealing interview about her troubled past, which included being...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson, 40, Reveals Her Fitness Routine As She Enjoys A Morning Hike — See Pic

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Rebel Wilson gave fans an update on her fitness journey when she shared a new snap to Instagram, and her beau Jacob Busch...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Newslanes - 0
Riley Cardoza Babies on board! Celebrities from Topher Grace to Grimes announced in 2020 that they are expecting little ones. The That ‘70s Show alum’s wife,...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ addresses 'locking horns' with co-star in stark admission

Newslanes - 0
Chris Evans, 54, and his trusty co-star Vassos Alexander, 47, have worked together ever since the latter joined the BBC Radio 2 team as...
Read more
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'I Love You!'

Newslanes - 0
Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena Happy 23rd Birthday | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageArnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena...
Read more
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone

Newslanes - 0
Mariah Cooper Age is just a number! Kelly Ripa is feeling positive about her life as she celebrated her 50th birthday amid the success of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

49ers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football' game

Sports Newslanes - 0
Sporting News The NFL's Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" matchup looks like it could become a war of attrition.The 49ers (2-1) are without Jimmy Garoppolo,...
Read more

Drew Barrymore says she was 'blacklisted at 12' by Hollywood: 'They just wrote me off as damaged goods'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
View photosActress Drew Barrymore, who has a new daytime chat show, opened up in a revealing interview about her troubled past, which included being...
Read more

Trump's medical team briefing reveals things are worse than we knew

US Newslanes - 0
Lauren Morello, David Lim and Joanne Kenen Here’s what we learned from the latest briefing. Trump given steroid, a worrying sign As a determination of the team...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: