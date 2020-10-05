Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Confesses She ‘Likes Food’ But Is ‘Super Active’ As She Slays In Teal Swimsuit

Cassie Gill

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible as she posed in this pre-quarantine photo from the Maldives, revealing how she stays in tip-top shape in a new interview.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, has cemented her status as the ultimate bikini babe! Although she’s in the best shape of her life, the Austin Powers actress recently confessed she loves to eat. “If you like food, like I like food — you just have to be super active,” she said in a new virtual interview with Access. “When I had nine people locked down with me [in quarantine] — we were super active. We found that we could eat a lot and we firmed up just through activity — no exercise, just doing stuff,” she added.

The admission comes hot off her latest sexy Instagram post, where she modeled the plunging “Candace” one-piece in “sea green” ($ 168) from her namesake Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. With her brunette hair down, she looked flawless as she posed on a sofa at the ritzy Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives, which can run up to $ 10,000 a night. “Taken just before lockdown at the glorious @chevalblancrandheli in the Maldives,” she captioned the post, made on Saturday, Oct. 3.

While in quarantine with friends and son Damian Hurley, 18, The Royals alum kept the momentum with her bombshell photos! She looked sensational in a taupe-colored two piece on Aug. 20, accessorizing with a limited-edition pink robe from her line. Her complexion — which the Estée Lauder spokeswoman credits to the brands’ Advanced Repair Serum — was flawless in the natural sunlight. She slayed yet again in a spicy red bikini as she posed outside on Aug. 15. “Another day…. another bikini,” she joked in her caption.

Although she’s looking better than ever, gorgeous Elizabeth confirmed she’s currently single. “I’m single and it’s quarantine, too,” she confirmed. “You just have to let it go and enjoy everything. This is the first summer, literally, I’ve stopped everything and just stopped to smell the roses in my garden,” she shared. From her Instagram photos and updates, it certainly seems like she’s been enjoying the downtime.

In the interview, she also opened up about her only son, who recently lost his father Steve Bing and turned 18 during lockdown. “I’m very proud of him. He handled lockdown incredibly well. He missed graduating and all that – very tough for kids,” she said, going on to celebrate another major accomplishment: signing with the “glamorous” IMG models. Fans on Instagram often note how much the pair look like twins, and she certainly didn’t disagree! ‘There’s a lot of photos of me at his age and they’re very similar to him now,” she said.

