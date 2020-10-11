Home Celebrity Ellen DeGeneres embraces wife Portia De Rossi in photo celebrating National Coming...
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres embraces wife Portia De Rossi in photo celebrating National Coming Out Day

0

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres cuddle in a new photo marking National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s National Coming Out Day, and Ellen DeGeneres is marking the occasion with a loved-up pic.

On Sunday, DeGeneres shared an intimate photo of herself being embraced by wife Portia de Rossi; the couple began dating in 2004 and wed in 2008.

“Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in,” quipped the talk show host, who famously faced backlash and saw her ABC sitcom be canceled after she went public about being lesbian in 1997.

As numerous political figures and allies posted messages of support, other LGBTQ stars shared their own coming out stories and notes of solidarity.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKristin Cavallari Makes Out With Mystery Man At Chicago Bar 5 Months After Jay Cutler Split — Watch
Next articleFamily Fortunes turns awkward as Gino clashes with contestant over his accent

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with producer wife: 'So in love'

0
Speaking at the time of her breakup to The Sun, Michelle said: “Unfortunately Rosie and I split last year but we are still good...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Makes Out With Mystery Man At Chicago Bar 5 Months After Jay Cutler Split — Watch

0
Erin Silvia Kristin Cavallari was spotted sharing a smooch and getting cozy with a mystery man when she was hanging out at Fulton Market, a...
Read more
Celebrity

Bachelor's AshLee Frazier and More Celebs Welcoming Babies in 2020

0
Riley Cardoza The next generation! Celebrity parents from Cameron Diaz to John David Duggar gained adorable mini family members in 2020. The actress and Benji Madden...
Read more
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland, 39, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Makes ‘Bootylicious’ Joke: ‘Can’t Believe This Belly’

0
Emily Selleck Kelly Rowland has given fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump in a gorgeous mirror selfie, after revealing she was expecting her...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson unveils unlikely move with £10 'This Smells Like My B*****ks' candles

0
The quirky offering quickly sold out on her Goop lifestyle website. She previously said of the venture with Heretic Perfume: "What a punk rock feminist...
Read more
Celebrity

This Fun, Color-Blocked Sweater Is Going to Be a Major Hit This Fall

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s officially October, which means the weather...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with producer wife: 'So in love'

Celebrity 0
Speaking at the time of her breakup to The Sun, Michelle said: “Unfortunately Rosie and I split last year but we are still good...
Read more

Why your Android phone could look massively underpowered on this date

Tech 0
As an example, when Qualcomm announced the 865, the firm boasted that its new chip would make phones, such as the OnePlus 8 Pro...
Read more

25-Year Study of Nuclear vs Renewables Says One Is Clearly Better at Cutting Emissions

Science 0
David Nield Nuclear power is often promoted as one of the best ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to generate the electricity we...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: