Elon Musk blow: Starlink condemned over fears satellites will make astronomy ‘impossible’

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite broadband project that will eventually see tens of thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth to deliver internet to every corner of the globe. So far, Elon Musk and his SpaceX firm have been given approval to launch 12,000 of the satellites, but the South African-born billionaire is hoping to get permission to send an additional 30,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit. This has left many astronomers unhappy, who rely on a clear view of the night to gather more data on the cosmos.

Many experts are concerned the plans could cause major light pollution and obstruct the view of the universe, making astronomy nearly impossible to do. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, told The Times: “There is a point at which it makes ground-based astronomy impossible to do. “I’m not saying Starlink is that point. But if you just don’t worry about it and go another ten years with more and more mega-constellations, eventually you are going to come to a point where you can’t do astronomy anymore. And so let’s talk about it now.” SpaceX said they will paint the satellites pitch black as to minimise light pollution, but that would not solve the problem of how they might effect radio astronomy.

Scientists use radio astronomy for a plethora of issues, including taking the first ever image of a black hole. However, radio astronomy is also used to search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. Telescopes such as the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China and the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), to name just two, search for radio signals from deep space. These radio signals can be created by black holes forming, stars colliding and even an extraterrestrial race trying to communicate throughout the cosmos.