Elon Musk BOMBSHELL: SpaceX Starman Tesla Roadster flies by Mars in 37million mile journey

It came within 0.05 astronomical units, equivalent to five million miles, from the planet. In 2018 the Tesla Roadster was fired into space by SpaceX’s falcon heavy rocket on its inaugural flight.

Sat in the car is Starman, a mannequin dressed up in astronaut’s clothing. On Twitter SpaceX said: “Starman, last seen leaving Earth, made its first close approach with Mars today—within 0.05 astronomical units, or under 5 million miles, of the Red Planet.” ‘Where is Roadster?’, a website that tracks Starman’s Tesla, records the vehicle is currently about 38 million miles from Earth. The car could continue travelling for a billion years taking it 250 million miles away from our planet.

The Tesla Roadster launched by SpaceX in 2018 has passed Mars

The Tesla roadster with 'Starman' onboard

When the Roadster was launched Starman had highly symbolic music playing in both ears. On ‘Where is Roadster?’ it states: “If the battery was still working, Starman has listened to Space Oddity 264,803 times since he launched in one ear, and to Is there Life On Mars? 356,811 times in his other ear.” Justifying his decision to fire the car into space Mr Musk said “silly and fun things are important”. He also argued the stunt would increase public awareness of the work SpaceX is undertaking. READ MORE: EU tipped to work with UK on Galileo after Brexit