Elon Musk SHOCK admission: SpaceX boss reveals why humans are likely NOT alone in space

The “other planet” that could be humanity’s saving grace, according to Mr Musk, is the Red Planet Mars.

The SpaceX boss is a firm believer humanity stands on the brink of colonising the neighbouring world.

Towards this goal, he is developing SpaceX’ Starship spacecraft – an interplanetary launched vehicle designed to ferry humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Mr Musk said: “It’s only just possible to travel to Mars. Just barely.

“If G was 10 percent more, wouldn’t work really. If G was 10 percent lower, it would be easy.