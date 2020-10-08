Home Celebrity Elton John left stunned over surprising John Lennon discovery 'I didn't know...
Elton John left stunned over surprising John Lennon discovery 'I didn't know about that'

Sir Elton John, 73, recently sat down for an emotional two-part interview where he spoke candidly about his music idol John Lennon. It comes ahead of the latter’s 80th birthday which is being celebrated on October 9th.

The Rocket Man singer chatted with the Beatles legend’s son Sean Lennon as he reflected on his relationship and shared love of music with the late star.

Elton opened up about an extraordinary two-year period with John, who he finally met in person in 1973.

During the candid interview, the pianist was left taken aback after Sean revealed that Elton’s Your Song caught John’s attention and he also loved the way the crooner sang.

Sean explained: “Because I’ve read that dad, when he first heard your voice he was in America, I think already, and he was thinking, that’s the first new kind of British singing that he really liked and dug.

Elton John left stunned amid John Lennon discovery ‘Didn’t know that’ (Image: GETTY)

Sir Elton John and John Lennon performed on stage together (Image: GETTY)

“I think he said that he loved your music and the songs and he liked the song, Your Song.”

He continued: “He saw a picture of Bowie and hadn’t even heard him yet, but just kind of got the vibe and thought he was gonna be cool as well.”

When quizzed about whether he knew about this, Elton admitted he had no clue.

“I didn’t know about that,” the Crocodile Rock hitmaker admitted.

John Lennon rose to fame as one-fourth of The Beatles (Image: GETTY)

“I knew, I had a telegram from George when my first album, the Elton John album, got in the charts in America and that was so exciting.”

The singer revealed he was in “awe” of John after the pair first met back in the 70s, but was not aware John was a fan of his music.

Elton continued: “I didn’t really know that your dad was such a fan till I actually met him in 1973.

“When I met your dad I was a little bit, obviously, I was in awe, I was in awe of any of The Beatles and they all treated me so brilliantly.”

Sir Elton John opens up about his friendship with the late John Lennon (Image: GETTY)

Elton added that John had an “edge” over his fellow Beatles bandmates and that’s what he “loved” about the music icon.

“Your dad had that edge that none of the other Beatles had, kind of because he wasn’t afraid to say what he saw,” he finished.

The new two-part interviews are being broadcast across Radio 2 this weekend in honour of the late singer who was tragically murdered by Mark Chapman outside his New York home at the Dakota Hotel on December 8, 1980.

Elton and John shared a long-running friendship and had an instant connection.

The pair subsequently spent a lot of time together after they met, with Elton even playing piano and providing harmony vocals on John’s fifth studio album Wall & Bridges, on the track Whatever Gets You Thru The Night.

John also made a special appearance during Elton’s sell-out concert in Madison Square Garden in November 1974, where they performed the song together.

The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart singer described their friendship as a “whirlwind romance”.

John Lennon at 80 airs on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds this weekend.

