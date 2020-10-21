Home Entertainment Elvis and Tom Jones in Vegas: The King's FURY at unforgivable betrayal
Entertainment

Elvis and Tom Jones in Vegas: The King's FURY at unforgivable betrayal

0

By

Hutchins said: “His (Elvis’) addiction to prescription medication — uppers, downers, and various narcotics — saw his behaviour becoming increasingly erratic.

“One night he turned up in Tom’s dressing room with his hand heavily bandaged.”

But the King hadn’t had an accident, he had actually hurt his hand badly attacking a member of his own entourage during a night which also saw the singer striding onto an airport runway to stop a plane.

Hutchins added: “It turned out that a member of his entourage had stolen a ring from his bedside table.

“When he learned the suspected thief was due to fly to Memphis that day, Elvis had driven to Las Vegas airport and stood in the path of the aircraft in which he was about to travel, holding up the shiny badge of a federal agent.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFortnite Halloween downtime: Servers shutting down for Fortnitemares update
Next articleCan Placebos Work—Even When Patients Know They’re Fake?

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta ends: Here’s when you can play next on PS4 and Xbox

0
ByThe Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news has ended (Image: ACTIVISION)It seems the latest Call of Duty open beta has proven popular...
Read more
Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli on hopes of NEW Sarah Brightman and Ed Sheeran duets – 'A great pleasure'

0
ByAndrea Bocelli has performed some sensational duets over his impressive career. Most notable has to be the Italian tenor’s 1996 hit single Time to...
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson finished Bad World Tour by making ENORMOUS donation

0
The Bad Tour saw the King of Pop beginning his journey in Tokyo, and concluding two years later in Los Angeles.The Bad Tour grossed...
Read more
Entertainment

The Cranberries lead singer: What happened to Dolores O'Riordan?

0
ByHer funeral lasted for three days, from January 20 to 22, during which time she lay in an open casket in St Joseph’s Church. There...
Read more
Entertainment

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more
Entertainment

Balinese sisters taking on plastic

0
ByDISMAYED by the plastic waste strewn over their home island of Bali, sisters Melati and Isabel Wijsen have channelled Ted Talks and international conferences...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday

U.K. 0
ByAhead of the Downing Street press conference, Mr Burnham - speaking alongside other local leaders - said that without a "bare minimum" of £65m...
Read more

Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation

Celebrity 0
ByMeredith Nardino Totally transformed! Chrishell Stause is proud of how strong her muscles have become from her Dancing With the Stars training — especially in...
Read more

Amir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show off'

Sports 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton) Amir Khan has been slammed for flaunting his wealth again after trolls accused him of filming a weather video just to show...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress