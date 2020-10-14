Elvis ANGUISHED phone calls to Priscilla INCLUDING on night he died ‘He wanted her back'

Author and friend of Elvis and Priscilla, Chris Hitchens, spoke to photographer Terry O’Neill who dated Priscilla in 1975.

He said: “Their love-making was frequently interrupted by phone calls from Elvis who, although they had been divorced for two years, still rang her at all hours of the day and night.”

O’Neill added: “If she’d gone back to Elvis, she would have been destroyed. Instead, Elvis destroyed himself.”

However, Priscilla could not cut Elvis out of her life because they had a daughter, Lisa Marie, together.

Even though Elvis never tried to change his addictive behaviour and womanising, he had a different image of himself in his head, a fantasy of what his life could be like.

