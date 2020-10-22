Benjamin Keough was just 27 years old when he died on July 22 during a late-night party at Lisa Marie’s California mansion. Lisa Marie has not posted anything on social media since that night but marked her son’s birthday with a heartfelt and heartbreaking message. The Instagram post also included an image of Benjamin at a previous birthday party with a cake and party hat.

Lisa Marie wrote: “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven.

“My heart and soul went with you.

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

