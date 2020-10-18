Elvis Presley 'alive': King 'PHOTOGRAPHED at restaurant' 15 years after his death

By

Elvis Presley tragically died on August 16, 1977. The King of Rock n Roll was best known for his work as a singer and a songwriter, and was the most famous artist on the planet throughout the 60s and 70s. The Blue Suede Shoes singer died of a cardiac arrest at his home in Graceland, Memphis. In the house at the time was his fiancée, Ginger Alden, and his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

However, despite the report of Elvis’ death and the subsequent funeral which saw thousands of attendees, theories have cropped up suggesting he is actually still alive.

Elvis’ distinct look and sound would have made him stand out in any crowd.

Because of this, it was reported the the King was sick of the limelight.

It was from here that rumours the star faked his death began.

