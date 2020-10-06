Elvis Presley death: Where is Elvis Presley buried?

Elvis Presley’s death was a real shock for fans all over the world. Fans mourned him for years, with many still commemorating his death today. Recently, his only grandson, Benjamin Keough, was buried next to his grandfather – but where is Elvis buried?

Where is Elvis Presley buried? Elvis Presley is buried on the Graceland estate, where the singer famously lived. Not only was Elvis buried there, but his grandson, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, along with Elvis’ mother Gladys, father Vernon and grandmother Minnie Mae were also laid to rest at the estate. The place where their graves are laid is in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, where they each have a large tombstone surrounded by flowers, with a small pond in the middle of the yard. READ MORE: Cineworld cinemas UK: When will Cineworld close, has it gone bust?

Elvis’ grandson, Benjamin, took his own life in July 2020, after which his family poured out tributes to him. His sister, actress Riley Keough, wrote on social media: “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. “I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. “Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man.

“Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. - Advertisement - “I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. “I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. “Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.” DON’T MISS

How did Elvis Presley die? Elvis Presley’s death was shrouded in mystery for a long time, with conspiracy theories abounding about how he died. - Advertisement - His girlfriend at the time, Ginger Alden, spoke in 2014 about her time with Elvis in her autobiography, in which she also described the horrific circumstances in which she found him. She said: “Elvis looked as if his entire body had completely frozen in a seated position while using the commode and then had fallen forward, in that fixed position, directly in front of it…

“It was clear that, from the time whatever hit him to the moment he had landed on the floor, Elvis hadn’t moved.” Others, including the Daily Express’ Brian Vine, said he died in hospital, with the front page story reading: “Elvis Presley, the King of Rock, died in hospital last night after being taken ill at his home. “The 42-year-old star was found unconscious at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. “He was driven to the Baptist Hospital in a fire brigade ambulance and doctors fought for 30 minutes in a vain attempt to save him…

“Detectives from Memphis police department are investigating the ‘strong possibility that death was a result of an overdose of drugs’.” Other details later come to the fore, with some suggesting he had severe constipation due to ingesting a huge number of pills. Many have, in their telling of how Elvis died, referenced severe health problems he developed long before his death in August 1977. Initially, the coroner released the statement that Elvis had died of “cardiac arrest,” with others later claiming the various health issues he had, such as an enlarged heart and lung problems could have added to this. After various reports, the cardiac incident has been named the cause of death, though it is widely considered to be the case that Elvis’ drug use and other health conditions contributed to the incident.

