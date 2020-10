Dolly continued: “But, I already had a No. 1 song, I Will Always Love You.

“That was the most important copyright I had in my publishing company.

“So I was so excited, I told everybody. They had called me that Elvis was recording it, and if I wanted to come to the studio. Elvis wanted to meet me and all that.”

That evening, before the session, Colonel Tom Parker called her up.

