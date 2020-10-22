Home Entertainment Elvis Presley grandson: Benjamin Keough’s sister Riley pays tribute to ‘angel’ on...
Elvis Presley grandson: Benjamin Keough's sister Riley pays tribute to 'angel' on birthday

While in August, another childhood snap read “Love of my life” as a young Riley read little Benjamin a story.

Similarly, their mother – Elvis’ only child – Lisa Marie Presley has paid a heartfelt tribute to her son on his birthday.

Breaking her silence, the 52-year-old wrote: “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

