Elvis Presley HOLOGRAM tour: Priscilla Presley speaks out on live show possibilities

The King of Rock and Roll has now been dead as long as he was alive, but his fandom keeps growing. Sadly, many will never know what it was like to see Elvis Presley perform live. The closest now is Elvis In Concert – Live on Screen which sees footage of the entertainer singing live accompanied by a real orchestra. But what about a hologram tour?

There are plans for Whitney Houston and ABBA hologram tours in the near future, with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly already having been created and performed.

While a malfunctioning hologram of Elvis singing appeared in Blade Runner 2049, so the idea has certainly been around for some time.

Asked on This Morning in a recent interview, The King’s former wife Priscilla Presley isn’t convinced the technology is good enough yet but is open to the idea.

The 74-year-old said: “No, it hasn’t progressed really to what I feel would be him. It’s very difficult to get his image.”

