Elvis Presley RETURNED to first job he was fired from for Jailhouse Rock premiere

After a few years into working at the job, Elvis was fired for an altercation with another usher.

Thankfully, the manager at the time, Arthur Groom, took pity on Elvis, and hired him back shortly thereafter.

Fast forward to just under a decade later and Elvis had just finished filming his third film – Jailhouse Rock.

Fans of the King will know Jailhouse Rock is iconic in his career, as it really showcased not only his singing and dancing talent, but also the detailed aspects of his acting too.

