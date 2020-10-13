Elvis Presley: Tom Jones 'RIDICULED The King's singing' behind his back

They have two of the greatest voices in the history of popular music. Both were also major sex symbols to their adoring fans and both enjoyed hugely successful runs in Las Vegas. Elvis actually approached Tom Jones at a TV special in 1965 when the Sex Bomb star was just starting out his career and their friendship grew over the years. Sir Tom has even remained close to Elvis’ ex wife Priscilla, more than forty years after his fellow superstar died at 42.

Sir Tom embarked on a wildly successful Vegas career in 1967 with his first engagement at The Flamingo. He would perform at least a week in Vegas every year until 2011. It was hugely lucrative and he was such a draw, stars like Liberace, Dionne Warwicke, Debbie Reynolds and Joan Rivers attended his birthday parties there.

Sir Tom’s success was one of the reasons Elvis also decided to revive his flagging career in the late 1960s by headlining the newly opened International Hotel in 1969.

The pair would notoriously party late into the night in hotel suites, accompanied by alcohol and adoring women, although better behaviour was ensured whenever their wives were around.

Elvis’ lifelong friend and core member of the Memphis Mafia, Jerry Schilling, paid tribute to their friendship: “Elvis didn’t really hang out with other entertainers that much, but if there was one artist that Elvis truly called a friend and hung out with the most, it was Sir Tom Jones.

