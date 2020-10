Some nine years later on October 2, 1954, Elvis had a chance to sing at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, his performance did not go down so well, with the Opry’s talent director Jim Denny taking a big swipe at the future King.

The country music pioneer responded to the 19-year-old: “You ain’t going nowhere son.

“You ought to go back to driving a truck.”

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Like this: Like Loading...