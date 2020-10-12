Elvis Presley's jealous RAGE when he discovered Priscilla's lover 'I'm going to kill him'

Elvis was notorious for having affairs and seeing multiple women throughout his life. When he met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu during military service in Germany on September 13, 1959, he was officially dating starlet Anita Wood. Even after he started seeing Priscilla, his father’s Greman secretary Elisabeth continued to share his bed. The pattern didn’t stop back in the US. Yet, when Priscilla found her own lover, Elvis actually planned to have the man killed.

Elvis moved Priscilla to the US to live with him at Graceland when she was 16.

She was envied by millions of girls but the reality was very different.

Friend and biographer Chris Hutchins said she told him: “Elvis used to be kind, gentle and always attentive. But things changed long before our wedding day. I should have realised I was marrying an entourage and only had a share in its leader. It had to end.”

The way she ended it, though, drove Elvis into a maddened rage.

