Embark Together on a Wild, Genre-Bending Co-Op Journey in It Takes Two

Daniel Steinholtz, Editorial Writer EA

Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 26, 2021. With Friend’s Pass, invite someone who you’d like to share this genre-bending, mind-blowing, co-op only platform adventure with – for free (Friends Pass required)! Pre-order It Takes Two today here on the Xbox Store.

From the award-winning studio Hazelight, creators of A Way Out and industry-leaders of narratively driven cooperative play, comes a wondrous adventure where only one thing’s for certain: we’re better together.

Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Trapped in a fantastical world, they’re reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship by the suave love guru Dr. Hakim. A huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges stand between them and their return to normal.

Experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling. Master unique and connected character abilities with every new level. Pilot a pair of underpants. DJ a buzzing night club. Bobsleigh through a magical snow globe.

Jump, zap, swing, ride, race, throw, shrink, hack, slash – do everything to help each other across an abundance of unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments.

This is co-op perfection built purely for two. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play and invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass. Only one of you needs to own the full game. Learn more about Friend’s Pass and how to play together on the official EA website.

Discover a light-hearted and touching story of the hardships in getting along. Help Cody and May learn how to overcome their differences and meet a diverse cast of strange and endearing characters. Join forces, and go on an adventure you’ll treasure. Together.

It Takes Two is out March 26, 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-order today!