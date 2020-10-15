Home Celebrity Emilia Clarke and More Come Together for Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program
Celebrity

Emilia Clarke and More Come Together for Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program

0

Carly Sloane

Emilia Clarke and Angela Bassett Shutterstock (2)

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Emilia Clarke, Angela Bassett and more partnering for the sixth annual Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, to Demi Lovato showing off a tie-dye look in a selfie, to Delilah Belle Hamlin taking a stroll in London. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

Emilia Clarke, Angela Bassett, Lucy Boynton and more coming together for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program providing $ 100,000 in grants to emerging female filmmakers to offer new Masterclass Conversations open to the public. From October 13 through 15, participants from around the globe will gather together online for a virtual program of workshops, master classes and peer-to-peer sessions.

— The Los Angeles Times will be hosting the Food Bowl: Takeout and Give Back Cook-A-Thon in collaboration with World Central Kitchen on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT on the newspapers’ YouTube channel and Facebook page. The fundraiser will also air on Spectrum News 1 or on the Spectrum News app on Sunday, October 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. PT. The virtual event will include cooking demonstrations, kitchen tours, recipe tips and conversations from local and international culinary talent, plus celebrity appearances from Danny Trejo, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eric Wareheim and more. 

Paris Hilton celebrated the launch of her holographic LuMee collection filled with phone cases and AirPods at her home in L.A.

Bandier and A.L.C. hosted a socially distanced workout with celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots at A.L.C. Palisades to celebrate the new Bandier x A.L.C. collection that seamlessly blends fashion and fitness through high-impact workout wear with cutouts and chic fabrics to take you from the gym and beyond.

Mario Lopez and his family found a fun and safe way to show off their smiles while wearing  BendShape masks.

Mario Lopez Courtesy of Mario Lopez

— HBO Max hosted a virtual premiere for the new feature film Charm City Kings, a coming-of-age drama from executive producers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, based on a story by Barry Jenkins, Chris Boyd and Kirk Sullivan. VIP guests received an exclusive screener link, a Baltimore Rider Kit including handblown whiskey glasses with embedded motorcycle Master Link and a Charm City Kings inspired Nuts and Bolts motorcycle and spark plug bottle opener. 

— Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s Guillermo Rodriguez showed off the Canidae premium pet food he feeds his dogs on the talk show while celebrating Canidae’s Month of Goodness and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Enter Canidae’s Month of Goodness contest here to get 50 percent off their first bag, a chance to be featured on The Dodo and even win a year’s supply of pet food. 

- Advertisement -

— Playboy is offering cute and classic options for girls and guys this Halloween including multiple looks of the cult-favorite bunny costume. All costumes are available for purchase directly on the Playboy Shop, the only destination to score official Playboy Halloween apparel. 

Demi Lovato wore White Fox Boutique’s blue tie-dye Established Tee in a selfie on Instagram.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

Courteney Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, Eva Longoria and more stars partnered with different shops for America’s Sweetest presented by Off The Menu, Beverly Center and DoorDash, a celebrity bake sale in support of Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) for National Dessert Day on Wednesday, October 14. 

Delilah Belle Hamlin wore PrettyLittleThing’s leopard print Face Mask Dress while out and about in London.

— Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry hosted a virtual event to celebrate Hanacure’s newest product launch and beauty innovation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red
Next articleFears of ANOTHER global pandemic as hoard of new African swine fever cases sweep Europe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Katie Holmes & New BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands During Romantic Date Night In NYC — Pic

0
bshilliday Katie Holmes is still well-fed and much loved after another romantic dinner date with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair held hands tightly while...
Read more
Celebrity

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo calls for more women in power at hospitals

0
Ellen Pompeo, who’s played a doctor on hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy for 15 years, wants to see some changes in healthcare. She explained in a...
Read more
Celebrity

RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Ex David Beador 'Doesn't Wanna' Talk to Her

0
Mariah Cooper Radio silence. Shannon Beador hasn’t heard from her ex-husband, David Beador, which has put a strain on their coparenting relationship.The Real Housewives of...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson speaks out after Richard Hammond suffers another crash 'His best yet'

0
Addressing his car insurance issues following the crashes, Richard told The Sun: “I have fun when I want to insure something else because there...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So sorry'

0
The news may have disappointed fans, as only six hours earlier, Jenny had said that the quiz would be going ahead. She originally typed: “Good morning!...
Read more
Celebrity

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know

0
Sarah Hearon While Selling Sunset fans got some insight into Amanza Smith’s messy relationship with her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, on the Netflix reality series, there’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 news: Sony reveals PlayStation VR requirements from PS4 console

Gaming 0
PS5 news this week includes PSVR compatibility questions (Image: SONY)Sony has plenty of hype surrounding their new console before its official release date in...
Read more

Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?

Health 0
Answers Answer 1: December 31, 2019 Answer 2: A zoonotic disease is caused by germs that spread between animals and people Answer 3: The average time is...
Read more

A modern touch to Islamic chanting

Entertainment 0
EGYPT’s Mahmoud al-Tohamy is a master of Islamic chanting, a 1,400-year-old art form known as “inshad” – but that hasn’t stopped him from performing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: