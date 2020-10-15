Emilia Clarke and More Come Together for Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program

Carly Sloane

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Emilia Clarke, Angela Bassett and more partnering for the sixth annual Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, to Demi Lovato showing off a tie-dye look in a selfie, to Delilah Belle Hamlin taking a stroll in London. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Emilia Clarke, Angela Bassett, Lucy Boynton and more coming together for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program providing $ 100,000 in grants to emerging female filmmakers to offer new Masterclass Conversations open to the public. From October 13 through 15, participants from around the globe will gather together online for a virtual program of workshops, master classes and peer-to-peer sessions.



— The Los Angeles Times will be hosting the Food Bowl: Takeout and Give Back Cook-A-Thon in collaboration with World Central Kitchen on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT on the newspapers’ YouTube channel and Facebook page. The fundraiser will also air on Spectrum News 1 or on the Spectrum News app on Sunday, October 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. PT. The virtual event will include cooking demonstrations, kitchen tours, recipe tips and conversations from local and international culinary talent, plus celebrity appearances from Danny Trejo, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eric Wareheim and more.

— Paris Hilton celebrated the launch of her holographic LuMee collection filled with phone cases and AirPods at her home in L.A.

— Bandier and A.L.C. hosted a socially distanced workout with celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots at A.L.C. Palisades to celebrate the new Bandier x A.L.C. collection that seamlessly blends fashion and fitness through high-impact workout wear with cutouts and chic fabrics to take you from the gym and beyond.

— Mario Lopez and his family found a fun and safe way to show off their smiles while wearing BendShape masks.

— HBO Max hosted a virtual premiere for the new feature film Charm City Kings, a coming-of-age drama from executive producers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, based on a story by Barry Jenkins, Chris Boyd and Kirk Sullivan. VIP guests received an exclusive screener link, a Baltimore Rider Kit including handblown whiskey glasses with embedded motorcycle Master Link and a Charm City Kings inspired Nuts and Bolts motorcycle and spark plug bottle opener.

— Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s Guillermo Rodriguez showed off the Canidae premium pet food he feeds his dogs on the talk show while celebrating Canidae’s Month of Goodness and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Enter Canidae’s Month of Goodness contest here to get 50 percent off their first bag, a chance to be featured on The Dodo and even win a year’s supply of pet food.

— Playboy is offering cute and classic options for girls and guys this Halloween including multiple looks of the cult-favorite bunny costume. All costumes are available for purchase directly on the Playboy Shop, the only destination to score official Playboy Halloween apparel.

— Demi Lovato wore White Fox Boutique’s blue tie-dye Established Tee in a selfie on Instagram.

— Courteney Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, Eva Longoria and more stars partnered with different shops for America’s Sweetest presented by Off The Menu, Beverly Center and DoorDash, a celebrity bake sale in support of Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) for National Dessert Day on Wednesday, October 14.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin wore PrettyLittleThing’s leopard print Face Mask Dress while out and about in London.

— Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry hosted a virtual event to celebrate Hanacure’s newest product launch and beauty innovation.

