Home Celebrity Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo Responds to Critics of the Show, Teases...
Celebrity

Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo Responds to Critics of the Show, Teases Season 2

0

Kathy Campbell

While Netflix viewers in the U.S. have fallen head over heels in love with the frothy new series Emily in Paris, people in France have slammed the tale of an American girl who takes a job in the City of Lights, calling it “a cliché.” One of the show’s stars, Lucas Bravo, thinks the French have a point.

“I think they’re right, in a way,” the 32-year-old Frenchman, who plays Gabriel, Emily’s (Lily Collins) neighbor and love interest, told Cosmopolitan in an interview posted on Friday, October 9. “We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris. It’s an entire world in a city. At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in “Emily in Paris.” STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Several commenters on Twitter slammed the romantic comedy created by Sex and the City‘s producer Darren Star, with one insisting, “WE ARE NOT ALL MEAN AND RUDE,” while French newspaper 20 Minutes wrote about the series, “The berets. The croissants. The baguettes. The hostile waiters. The inveterate philanderers. The lovers and the mistresses. Name a cliche about the French, you’ll find it in Emily In Paris.”

But the show became an overnight success after its release on Netflix on October 2, and Bravo went from having 12,000 followers on Instagram to almost 400,000 in less than a week and is now at more than 571,000. The actor, who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, thinks that the show has hit at the right time for people stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Cosmopolitan, “People want to travel. Reality is so rough these days, and we’ve been going through such a difficult time that I think the show is so lighthearted, it’s so colorful, the fashion, the romance, the traveling. Darren Star’s vision is so colorful and alive and funny. People needed something to just escape.”

While the 10-episode series hasn’t officially been given a greenlight for season 2, Bravo has some ideas for what could happen for his chef character and his love triangle with smitten Emily and Gabriel’s estranged girlfriend, Camille, who’s played by Camille Razat.

“We planted a few seeds about different characters,” he told Cosmo. “Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

“The way we left things, Gabriel is definitely more excited, or more intoxicated by the promise of going further down the road with Emily, that’s for sure,” Bravo added. “Because since she got here, so many amazing things unlocked for him, you know. But Camille is really strong-willed, she’s an amazing woman, and she could very well come back.”

Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLewis Hamilton's dad admits 'sadness' after son equals Michael Schumacher's F1 record
Next articleAlan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star's health battle after 60 years of gardening

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

0
Emily Selleck Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as...
Read more
Celebrity

Jason Bell reveals ex Nadine Coyle’s 'warning' to him ahead of Strictly as he talks fears

0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 viewers will see Jason Bell, 42, showcase his moves on the famous dancefloor in a bid to win the Glitterball...
Read more
Celebrity

Margaret Nolan dead: Iconic Goldfinger Bond girl dies aged 76

0
That same year, her own early publicity shots inspired screen-prints by Brighton-based graffiti artist Hutch. Of her own montages, she told the Den of Geek...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash One Month After Filing for Divorce

0
Cardi B Kisses Offset amid Divorce | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageCardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince William Dumped Then-Girlfriend Kate Over the Phone, New Book Claims

0
Kathy Campbell Prince William and Duchess Kate have been happily married for nine years and share three children, but there was a time back in...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy On A Trampoline — Watch

0
Erin Silvia Nicole Kidman shared a happy video of herself jumping on a trampoline while revealing her 12-year-old daughter Sunday was behind the camera and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as...
Read more

The hidden sign of lung cancer in the way you speak – has your voice changed?

Health 0
Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers to be diagnosed in the UK, warned the NHS. Around 45,000 people are diagnosed with lung...
Read more

Star Wars: Biggest and most frustrating Rise of Skywalker mystery EXPLAINED in new book

Entertainment 0
The Supreme Leader was one of the most intriguing and powerful characters in the entire Star Wars galaxy far, far away. Endless theories soon emerged...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: