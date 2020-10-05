Home Celebrity Emily Maitlis: Newsnight host speaks out to address criticism 'I annoyed myself...
Celebrity

Emily Maitlis: Newsnight host speaks out to address criticism 'I annoyed myself with that'

0

They insisted the correct phrase is “raises the question” and added that they wanted this concept to be “explained” to Emily and her fellow presenter Jon Sopel.

Addressing the mishap on Twitter, the viewer said: “Someone please explain to @maitlis & @BBCJonSopel that ‘begging the question’ is a specific ethical concept in which an argument’s conclusion is forgone, and what they keep meaning to say is ‘raises the question’… #pendant.”(sic)

Emily agreed with the Twitter user’s comment and admitted she “annoyed herself” with her mistake at the time.

Retweeting the viewer’s post in view of her 403,000 followers, the star wrote: “Such a good point. 

READ MORE… Emily Mailis breaks silence on Newsnight ‘hell’ blunder

The social media tweeted the gaffe, with the caption: “Hilarious! Forget the Prince Andrew interview, this is what you will be remembered for @Maitlis!

“#NewsnightFormer Health Secretary Alan Johnson joins us down the line from hell.”

In the video, Emily announces: “The former health secretary Alan Johnson joins us on the line from Hell,” before immediately recognising her error.

She added: “Sorry, Hull. From Hull. Alan Johnson.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain of outage
Next article‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Pregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower: Pics

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Pregnant Emma Roberts celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy with a “magical garden” baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, October 3. “So...
Read more
Celebrity

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Being ‘Blacklisted’ In Hollywood At Age 12 Due To Addiction Struggles

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill After catapulting to fame at just 4 years old, Drew Barrymore was labelled ‘damaged goods’ before she hit her teens — but says...
Read more
Celebrity

Teresa Giudice Slammed for No Face Masks at Daughter's 16th Birthday Party

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Teresa Giudice got slammed on social media on Sunday, October 4, after she shared pics from her daughter Gabriella’s 16th birthday party that...
Read more
Celebrity

Why Nicole Richie Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids & How She’d Feel About Them Taking On Hollywood

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Protective mom-of-two Nicole Richie made headlines when she posed for a rare snap with her daughter Harlow this week. Here’s why she rarely...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West says he's 'praying' for the Trumps to recover from COVID-19 'just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden'

Newslanes - 0
View photosRapper Kanye West, 43, took to Twitter on Saturday to send his best wishes to President Donald Trump and the first lady as...
Read more
Celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Was ‘Rejected’ After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Audition: It Was ‘Difficult’

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Millie Bobby Brown admitted she ‘really wanted’ a role she auditioned for on ‘Game of Thrones’ and almost quit acting before getting her...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower: Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Pregnant Emma Roberts celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy with a “magical garden” baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, October 3. “So...
Read more

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs

Sports Newslanes - 0
Jacob Camenker Julian Edelman, the long-time No. 1 receiver on the Patriots, is listed as "questionable" for Monday night's Patriots-Chiefs game because of a knee injury....
Read more

‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president

US Newslanes - 0
Cory Bennett “I’m here to pray for Trump,” said an elderly Vietnamese woman who declined to give her name. She was holding a massive shofar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: