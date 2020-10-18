Home Celebrity Emma Willis addresses discomfort with husband Matt Willis: ‘Haven’t since wedding day'
Celebrity

Emma Willis addresses discomfort with husband Matt Willis: ‘Haven’t since wedding day'

0

By

Emma Willis, 44, admitted that she prefers to wear the “same” type of pants every day as opposed to dressing up in sexy lingerie for her husband Matt Willis. The Voice Kids host shared that she had not worn a G string since her “wedding day”, as she prefers to stick with underwear that is more age-appropriate at “the age of forty-four”.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

You can’t jump around in a G-string

Emma Willis

Emma was chatting with close pal Giovanna Fletcher while making an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time this week when the topic of underwear arose.

While Giovanna divulged that she had “ditched her bra”, Emma spoke openly about valuing comfort over style in the lingerie department.

The Big Brother host confessed: “I haven’t done sexy since my wedding day.

The former model explained how she only wears the same type of pants on a daily basis.

READ MORE:Claudia Winkleman: Strictly host ‘blown away’ after surprising news

- Advertisement -

opened up on her love life with husband Matt Willis to reveal that she prefers to be comfortable (Image: WENN/GETTY)

The Voice Kids host shared that she had not worn a G string since her “wedding day” (Image: GETTY)

“Literally, my underwear drawer is 25 pairs of the same pair of pants,” she said.  

“Same colour, same make and it’s been the same colour. You can’t jump around in a G-string at the age of forty-four.” 

However, the star stressed that her husband of 12 years Matt, is not missing out.

- Advertisement -

“I mean, he doesn’t know any different, which is great,” she laughed.

However the star stressed that her husband of 12 years Matt, is not missing out (Image: GETTY)

Reflecting on when the couple first met, she said that seeing Matt perform on TV with his band Busted prompted her to ask him out. (Image: GETTY)

“I kind of feel like I met him – he was quite young, he was only 21 – so it’s almost like I’ve raised him in captivity and just made him believe that this is the way the world is and just to enjoy it.

- Advertisement -

“Every now and then he’ll see something in a magazine ‘I’ll be like, no, it’s not real. It’s not real.’”

Reflecting on when the couple first met, she said that seeing Matt perform on TV with his band Busted prompted her to ask him out.

“I was watching Saturday Night Takeaway and Busted were on it and Blue were on it,” Emma told presenter Kate.

DONT MISS:
Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host opens up on ‘bleak’ health battle  (PHOTOS)
This Morning star Dr Philippa announces she’s cancer-free on ITV show (LATEST) 
Phillip Schofield winces as he talks ‘horrible’ coronavirus test (NEWS)

Related articles

“I had met Matt a couple of months before and we’d all had a massive group night out and we got on really well and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I should call him?’ I didn’t know how to get hold of him.”

The former model, who now has a clothing range out with Next, used her connections to secure a phone call with the rockstar.

She recalled: “I called Tim [Kash who used to present MTV news] and said, ‘Can you pass my number on to Simon Webbe who is on the telly at the minute and get him to give it to Matt who is on the telly with him and ask him to give me a call?’”

Matt and Emma dated for three years before marrying in 2008.

Related articles

In 2018, the couple decided to renew their vows, as they returned once more to Rushton Hall.

The star-studded event saw Ferne Cotton, Rochelle and Marvin Humes attend the ceremony.

One attendee told The Sun at the time, “It was a wonderful day, fun of love and celebration.”

While Matt wrote on Instagram that he felt like the  “the luckiest guy in the world” getting to marry Emma twice.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe seven signs of ‘life-threatening’ high blood pressure – and you may be ignoring them
Next articleStunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

It's a … ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's Sex

0
ByMariah Cooper Boy or girl? Frankie Muniz and his pregnant wife, Paige Price, revealed the sex of their unborn baby weeks after announcing they are...
Read more
Celebrity

Helen Flanagan: Pregnant Corrie star pictured in underwear amid 'vicious' health ordeal

0
ByPregnant Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 30, showed off her baby bump as she gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her upcoming...
Read more
Celebrity

Kirstie Alley responds to critics after saying she'll vote for Trump again: 'Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life'

0
ByKirstie Alley has declared her support for President Donald Trump. (Photo:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)Jon Voight — who on Friday posted a video urging fans to vote...
Read more
Celebrity

This 2-Piece Pajama Set May Outshine Even Your Favorite Outfits

0
Suzy FormanUs Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.You know when you compliment someone on...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sobs & Recalls What One Of The Robbers Said To Her During Terrifying Paris Robbery

0
Alyssa Norwin On an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s interview series, Kim Kardashian gets emotional while going in-depth about being robbed in 2016.Kim Kardashian is...
Read more
Celebrity

Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Chris Lopez 'Humiliated' Her, Demanded Paternity Test

0
Mariah Cooper Lack of trust? Kailyn Lowry claimed she was “humiliated” after her ex Chris Lopez demanded a paternity test for one of their children.The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Halloween Word Games

Fashion 0
BySam Von Ehren and Andrew DoreThere are 19 Halloween-themed words or phrases waiting for you in the grid here. Drawing lines to connect the...
Read more

Cruise: Holidaymakers opting for mega-cruises could lose out warns expert

Travel 0
ByWhen it comes to envisioning a typical “cruise holiday”, an image of a vast vessel sailing the ocean likely springs to mind. Cruise ships...
Read more

Stunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

World 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterWing Caleb Clarke enjoyed a storming first Test start as an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 with a rollicking second half...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: