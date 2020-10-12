Home Celebrity Emma Willis shares struggle with husband Matt Willis: ‘Pretending it doesn’t hurt'
Celebrity

Emma Willis shares struggle with husband Matt Willis: ‘Pretending it doesn’t hurt'

0

While she admitted to being mindful of what she eats, Emma also is not afraid to have a “cheat day”.

Speaking on her favourite exercises, The Voice Kids host told OK! Magazine: “I do all over body workouts, HIIT classes, boxing and lots of leg and back work.

“I have a bit of a dodgy back so I’m trying my best to keep it strong. Lots of squats and deadlifting.”

“The secret is training while you’re pregnant to get you in shape way before you give birth. Being 40 and pregnant with my third child, it’s no surprise that the cellulite on my legs got out of control,” she admitted.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLab Study Shows SARS-CoV-2 Can Last on Some Surfaces For 28 Days
Next articleDiego Castillo coaxes bases-loaded double play to end Astros threat in eighth inning

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Offset Sends Love To Cardi B On 28th Birthday After Kissing At Her Party: ‘You’re An Amazing Woman’

0
Alyssa Norwin After packing on the PDA with Cardi B at her birthday party, Offset took to Instagram to send his ex a sweet message...
Read more
Celebrity

Khloé Kardashian Recalls Being Nicole Richie's Assistant: 'She Needed Some Help and I Needed a Job'

0
Khloé Kardashian Recalls Being Nicole Richie's Assistant, Talks End of KUWTK | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageKhloé Kardashian Recalls Being...
Read more
Celebrity

Tom Parker: 5 Things To Know About The Wanted Singer, 32, Who Has An Inoperable Brain Tumor

0
Alyssa Norwin In an emotional social media post, Tom Parker, who was a member of The Wanted, revealed that he is currently undergoing treatment for...
Read more
Celebrity

John Cleese brands Monty Python co-star a 'fantasist' as he admits he never trusted him

0
At Graham's memorial service, John delivered a eulogy that he was sure his late pal would appreciate. He explained that Graham would never forgive him...
Read more
Celebrity

Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 3rd Birthday With Party Pics: 'Young Stunna'

0
Riley Cardoza Balloons for his boy! Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ third birthday on Sunday, October 11. “Young Stunna,” the rapper, 33, captioned an Instagram photo...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Dye: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Caught Kissing Kristin Cavallari

0
Jason Brow Nearly six months after Kristin Cavallari split from husband Jay Cutler, she was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago. So, who is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Andy Murray gives GOAT debate verdict on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Sports 0
Andy Murray gives GOAT debate verdict on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (Image: GETTY)Andy Murray has predicted Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to...
Read more

Diego Castillo coaxes bases-loaded double play to end Astros threat in eighth inning

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 11, 2020 at 11:36p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:30Tampa Bay Rays closer Diego Castillo got Yuli Gurriel to hit into an...
Read more

Emma Willis shares struggle with husband Matt Willis: ‘Pretending it doesn’t hurt'

Celebrity 0
While she admitted to being mindful of what she eats, Emma also is not afraid to have a “cheat day”. Speaking on her favourite exercises,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: