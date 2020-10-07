Home World Emmanuel Macron HUMILIATED: Donald Trump 'doesn't respect' French president
World

Emmanuel Macron HUMILIATED: Donald Trump 'doesn't respect' French president

Mr Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton claimed the US President believes world leaders – apart from himself – are “losers”. He added Mr Trump has found the French President particularly difficult to build a strong relationship with, despite Mr Macron’s efforts over the years.

He told France Info TV: “I don’t think Trump respects Macron.

“He believes he can resolve international crises through the sheer strength of the personal relationships he maintains.

“Macron has worked hard to establish a personal relationship with Trump, but I don’t think Trump respects Macron.

“I think he believes the world is made up of two categories: winners and losers.

Donald Trump has had a strained relationship with Macron (Image: GETTY)

“There is one person who is always the winner, which is Donald Trump.

“In his eyes, the others are losers.”

Mr Bolton added Mr Trump’s attitude has been reflected in his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the US.

This has included the 74-year-old President being treated in hospital after catching the virus.

Mr Trump reportedly struggled with dealing with Mr Macron (Image: GETTY)

The US has also been hit by 7.53 million cases of COVID and a devastating 211,000 deaths.

Mr Bolton said: “He refused to acknowledge that there was a threat. He didn’t want to hear anything.

“His failure to act quickly made the situation even worse.

“His contempt for health recommendations has led us to the situation in which we are now.”

Mr Trump and Mr Macron have shared a tumultuous relationship (Image: GETTY)

Mr Trump and Mr Macron have shared a tumultuous relationship since their first meeting in 2017.

They two presidents appeared to be on good terms during Mr Macron’s first state visit to the US in April 2018.

Mr Trump even brushed some dandruff off his French counterpart’s shoulder so he could look “perfect”.

He then said: “We do have a very special relationship.

Donald Trump was hospitalised over his coronavirus battle (Image: GETTY)

“In fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off — little piece. We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.”

But things soon turned sour when a few months later that year, Mr Macron threatened to exclude Mr Trump from participating with other leaders in a declaration of unity during a G7 meeting.

He also shared his concern over Mr Trump’s steel tariffs on European goods just before the summit.

Mr Macron wrote on Twitter: “The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six-country agreement if need be.

Donald Trump has a frosty relationship with many countries (Image: EXPRESS)

“Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.”

In response, Mr Trump said Mr Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had charged massive tariffs on US goods.

He also savaged Mr Macron for saying Europe should strengthen its military capabilities and stop relying on the US for its military defence.

He tweeted: “Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia.

Mr Macron and Mr Trump appeared to be on good terms in 2017 (Image: GETTY)

“But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Most recently this year, Mr Macron also criticised Mr Trump by warning warning world leaders not to let US and China tensions dominate the global political landscape.

He said last month: “The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers.”

Additional reporting by Maria Ortega.

