Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden attacked as Danny manipulates her into selling drugs?

Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill) is about to be lured into a sinister new stage of her toxic relationship with boyfriend Danny (Louis Healy), one which could see her become the target for retribution from a rival drug-dealing gang.

For a few months Sarah has been slowly groomed by boyfriend Louis as he has introduced drugs into her life.

Her infatuation with him has overruled her common sense on more than one occasion.

At first he was a background figure, with little known about him or the extent of his feelings for her.

What has become clear is that he doesn’t have her best intentions at heart.

