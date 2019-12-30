Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden attacked as Danny manipulates her into selling drugs?

Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill) is about to be lured into a sinister new stage of her toxic relationship with boyfriend Danny (Louis Healy), one which could see her become the target for retribution from a rival drug-dealing gang.
For a few months Sarah has been slowly groomed by boyfriend Louis as he has introduced drugs into her life.
Her infatuation with him has overruled her common sense on more than one occasion.
At first he was a background figure, with little known about him or the extent of his feelings for her.
What has become clear is that he doesn’t have her best intentions at heart.
Now the very threat Sarah made to Noah will resurface, but will trouble her instead.
Danny will tell the impressionable teenager that he has been attacked by other drug dealers, who owned the drugs.
By playing on Sarah’s affection for him, he will twist those feelings into servicing his own illegal needs.
This shady boyfriend will plead with Sarah to help him out of this tight spot – which Sarah will agree to.