Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with producer wife: 'So in love'

Speaking at the time of her breakup to The Sun, Michelle said: “Unfortunately Rosie and I split last year but we are still good friends.

“It was one of those unfortunate things where we did drift apart. We had the big fairytale wedding and I still love that day, it was brilliant.

“It’s just really sad and one of those things that happens. I don’t know how else to explain it. I grew out of love and she became more like my best friend.

“It was like we were living as friends, not as a married couple.”

Like this: Like Loading...