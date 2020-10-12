Home Tv & Radio Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist
Tv & Radio

Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist

Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman’s baby after their one-night stand.

Dawn, played by Olivia Bromley, slept with Ellis in an effort to push her ex-boyfriend Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) further away, having murdered DI Malone.

The mum-of-one feared incriminating Billy if he discovered the truth, and decided to end their relationship, despite continuing to harbour feelings for the hunky personal trainer.

Last week, viewers were shocked as Dawn seduced his younger brother Ellis (Aaron Anthony), with the two heading back to Woodbine Cottage for some privacy.

Monday’s (October 12) episode saw Billy tease Ellis about his night of romance, only for Dawn to reveal she was the mystery woman he had slept with.

Dawn drove a wedge between Billy and Ellis on tonight’s episode

However, fans are convinced the night of passion will end in a bundle of joy, as they took to Twitter to predict Dawn is pregnant.

One said: “I reckon Dawn will end up preggars.”

“Dawns gonna be fake pregnant with fake Ellis right?” added a second.

And a third chimed: “Dawn gonna get pregnant now nd it’s gonna be a who’s the daddy s****… so predictable!”

Billy’s reaction to his brother’s betrayal was one of horror, as he picked up a metal chair and lunged at him, forcing Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to intervene.

Viewers fumed last week as Ellis proceeded to flirt with Dawn despite knowing his brother Billy loves her

Ellis tried to defend his behaviour, pleading: “She was all over me, she came on to me! It was her who wanted it!”

However, Billy refused to accept his brother’s apology, as he bellowed: “I trusted you! I told you everything. Stuff that I didn’t even tell her. And all that time you were eyeing her up.”

When Ellis tried to protest for a second time, Billy snapped back: “You knew I loved her. You knew I was trying to make a go of it.”

Billy was furious when he found out the truth about Ellis’ betrayal

Referring to Dawn’s son, he finished: “I loved Lucas like he was mine. I told you everything, and you just used it to get her into bed.”

Has Dawn torn the brothers apart forever, or can they patch things up?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7pm on ITV, with a second helping on Thursdays at 8pm.

